9 great places to hike in northern Illinois

Whether you want to hike, bike, or just get lost among the trees, northern Illinois is a hidden gem for nature lovers. From towering bluffs offering panoramic river views to serene prairies teeming with wildlife, this region boasts a diverse array of natural wonders just waiting to be explored.

Here are some of the best places to immerse yourself in the beauty of northern Illinois’ great outdoors.

Starved Rock

A popular state park in Utica in the Illinois Valley, Starved Rock is a great place to spend an entire day exploring. The park has 13 miles of trails, some with waterfalls, including the 4-mile Starved Rock and Sandstone Point Overlook Trail; the 3-mile St. Louis Canyon Trail; and the 3.5-mile La Salle Canyon Trail. The park also has a Visitors Center. Click here for more information about Starved Rock.

A redbud tree blooms on the trailhead to Illinois Canyon on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

Matthiessen State Park

Located just a few miles away from Starved Rock, Matthiessen State Park offers the same natural beauty, often with fewer crowds. Hike along the 2-mile loop to see the 45-foot waterfall Lake Falls, or check out one of the other five miles worth of trails of varying difficulty. Click here for more information about Matthiessen State Park.

Stepping stones provide a dry path across the creek at Matthiessen State Park. (Julie Barichello)

Buffalo Rock

Another park located in the Illinois Valley near Ottawa, Buffalo Rock State Park is situated on a bluff overlooking the Illinois River. The River Bluff Trail offers magnificent views of the river, while the Woodland Trail takes hikers deeper into the woods. You may even see one of the two bison who live at the park. Click here for more information about Buffalo Rock State Park.

Busse Woods

Located near Schaumburg, Rolling Meadows and Elk Grove Village, Busse Woods is one of the largest parks in the Forest Preserve District of Cook County. The site has 13 miles of paved trails, along with a lake for boating or fishing. Canoe, paddleboat, row boat and kayak rentals are available. Click here for a trail map and more information about Busse Woods.

Rock Cut State Park

Just north of Rockford is Rock Cut, which has it all: two lakes, horseback riding trails, biking trails, hiking trails, wildlife watching and more. The park’s trail system offers 40 miles of hiking. The park has concessions at Pierce Lake, which also has canoe and kayak rentals available, in addition to WiFi. Click here for more information about Rock Cut.

Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

This forest preserve in Darien has 11 miles of trails, both turf-covered and limestone-covered routes. Hike along the Waterfall Glen Main Trail and see the breathtaking Rocky Glen Waterfall and the Sawmill Creek Bluff Overlook. Click here for more information about Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, which is part of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Illinois Beach State Park

Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park, located near the Wisconsin border in Zion, has a 6.5-mile trail along the shore of Lake Michigan. The southern section of the park has 5 miles of trails, including a 2.2-mile loop, and the northern section of the park has the 2-mile Camp Logan Trail. Click here for more information about the park.

A biker passes through Bennett Park on the Fox River Trail in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Fox River Trail

The Fox River Trail is great for hiking and biking in the western suburbs, mostly in Kane County. The 45-mile trail runs alongside the Fox River, beginning in Algonquin in the north and ending in Oswego in the south. Interesting points along the trail include Carpenters Dam, Fabyan Forest Preserve, Voyageur Landing and Tyler Creek. Click here for a map of the trail.

Apple River Canyon State Park

Apple River Canyon, located in northwest Illinois in Jo Daviess County, has it all: limestone bluffs, streams, ravines and rolling hills. The park has 5 trails of varying lengths. Click here for more information about Apple River Canyon.