Blues guitarist Ronnie Baker Brooks to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Blues guitarist Ronnie Baker Brooks will open for blues legend Buddy Guy at the Rialto Square Theatre June 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Alligator Records)

Award-winning blues rock guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Ronnie Baker Brooks will perform live at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Saturday, June 28, opening for blues legend Buddy Guy.

Brooks, the son of Blues Hall of Fame member Lonnie Brooks, will perform his brand of rock, funk and soul from his latest album, “Blues in my DNA.”

“I just play what I feel,” Brooks said in a news release. “It’s all from the heart.”

According to the news release, Brooks won three 2025 Blues Music Awards. He won Song of the Year for “Blues In My DNA,” the title track from his Alligator Records debut. He also won the awards for Contemporary Blues Album of the Year and for Contemporary Blues Artist of the Year.

Ticket prices for the show start at $72.20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rialtosquare.com.