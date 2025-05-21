Summer beer festivals return in 2025

Kite Hill Vineyards of Carbondale gets into the spirit of the Drinkin' with Lincoln brew fest Saturday, July 27, 2024, as they serve their wine at Washington Square in Ottawa. The 2025 event is July 25-26. (Derek Barichello)

The summer is shaping up to be a celebration of craft brewing, with a diverse array of beer festivals on the horizon.

From local favorites to regional showcases, these events give folks an opportunity to sample a wide variety of brews, mingle with fellow enthusiasts and soak up the sun.

Here’s a look at some of the must-attend beer festivals coming to the northern Illinois area this summer.

Blues, Brews & BBQ – May 24

The Forge: Lemont Quarries hosts the annual event featuring beer from more than 15 breweries paired with Chicago blues from local talents Windy City Rev Ups, Andrew Diehl, Big Dog Mercer and The Blooze Brothers. Enjoy smoky, mouthwatering barbecue from Dave’s Holy Smokes BBQ, Kissed by Fire and Matt’s Barbecue. Some of the participating breweries include Naperville-based GO Brewing, Chicago’s Goose Island and Miskatonic in Darien, as well as breweries from Texas, Michigan, Missouri and many more. The Forge: Lemont Quarries is at 227 Heritage Quarries Drive, Lemont. Tickets cost $10 and additional drink tickets are available for purchase. forgeparks.com

Will County Beer and Bourbon Fest – May 31

The 3rd annual Will County Beer & Bourbon Fest, presented by Will County Habitat for Humanity, takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 31, at the parking lot of Hollywood Casino in Joliet. The fest will showcase the 100 beers available for tasting, many from the Will County area. Tickets are $65. Proceeds from the event will support Will County Habitat for Humanity. habitatwill.org/event/beer-bourbon-fest-2025/

Shrimpfest & Brew Hullabaloo Princeton – June 7

Make plans to spend the day at Rotary Park in Princeton enjoying shrimp, beer and live music. The event begins at noon and goes through 9 p.m. Beatles tribute band American English will close the fest from 7-9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Blues, Brews & BBQ Morton Arboretum Lisle – June 7

Chicago-area blues bands will perform throughout the day at the arboretum, while guests enjoy BBQ and beer, mead and cider from local craft breweries. The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Early entry begins at 11 a.m. General admission tickets are $68 and early entry tickets are $83. Tickets include 20 3-ounce samples. Food and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.

Grayslake Craft Beer Festival – June 14

Enjoy this “beer lover’s paradise” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at the Grayslake Festival Grounds, 33 S. Whitney St. More than 50 breweries will be on hand for your tasting pleasure. Some of the participants include Penrose Brewing, Three Floyds Distilling Co., Kishwaukee Brewing Co., Revolution Brewing, Alter Brewing Co., Second City Meadery, Sips Mead Wine Cider and so many more. Munch on snacks from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Grayslake Dog n Suds while listening to live music. Ticket prices for advance purchase are $70 for VIP early admission at noon, and $45 for general admission at 1 p.m. Day-of pricing is $80 and $60, respectively. The event is for adults ages 21 and older. grayslakebeerfest.com

McHenry Fiesta Days Cask & Barrel Night – July 10

Cask & Barrel Night during McHenry Fiesta Days is from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 10 in Petersen Park. The $65 ticket gets you unlimited 3-ounce tastings of craft beer, craft spirit tastings, a tasting glass and appetizers. Only 350 tickets will be sold. The evening will also feature live music, a cigar lounge and more. mchenryfiestadays.com/cask-and-barrel-night/

Naperville Summer Ale Fest – July 12

The summer edition of Naperville Ale Fest is Saturday, July 12 in downtown Naperville, 523 S. Webster St. Early entry begins at noon, while general admission begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m. More than 100 craft beers will be available for sampling, along with food trucks and a variety of vendors. Early entry tickets are $70 and general admission tickets are $60, and both include 18 3-ounce samples. napervillealefest.com

Lombard Brew Fest – July 19

The 3rd annual Lombard Brew Fest will feature dozens of breweries, cideries and meaderies, food trucks, games and live music from Run Forrest Run. The event is from 1-4 p.m. along Parkside Avenue between the Metra station and Lilacia Park. Tickets include 20 3-ounce samples and a tasting glass. General admission tickets (with fees) are $65.87 if purchased by May 31. VIP tickets are available. lombardbrewfest.com

Drinkin’ With Lincoln Ottawa – July 25 & 26

This popular event returns this summer in downtown Ottawa. Hours are Friday, July 25 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 from noon-9 p.m. at Washington Square Park, 101 E. Lafayette St. in Ottawa. The event will feature Illinois breweries, wineries and distilleries. Enjoy live music from bands like 80’s Bush, David Hilliker Trio, Aaron Kelly and Rosie and the Rivets. Grab lunch or dinner from on-site food trucks. visitottawail.com/event/drinkin-with-lincoln-brewfest/2025-07-26/

Galena Brew Fest – July 26 (rescheduled from original date Aug. 2)

Beautiful Chestnut Mountain Resort will host the annual Galena Brew Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26. Enjoy stunning views of the Mississippi River while listening to live music from Sam Wooden. Dining options will be available. All proceeds from the event support the Galena Art & Recreation Center. Ticket prices are $35 if purchased in advance, $40 day of the event, and $5 for designated drivers. Tickets include an entry wristband, souvenir glass and 30 sampling tickets. galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest

Oak Park Microbrew Review – Aug. 16

One of the longest-running beer festivals in the area, the Oak Park Microbrew Review will have more than 50 breweries with beers, ciders, spirits and seltzers available to sample in the city’s downtown. Food from a variety of vendors will be available for purchase. Visit the city’s quaint local businesses while the streets are closed to vehicles and open to pedestrians. Early bird general admission tickets, if purchased before June 1, are $63 and go up from there. VIP packages are available. VIP entry is at noon and general admission is at 2 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Seven Generations Ahead. sevengenerationsahead.org/opmbr

Ribs, Rhythms & Brews Sycamore – Aug. 23

This year’s Ribs, Rhythms & Brews event, which runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23 in downtown Sycamore, promises to be bigger and better than ever! The popular event brings award-winning rib vendors from across the region. The Ryan Craig Band will headline the event. discoversycamore.com/events/ribs-rhythm-brews-fest/