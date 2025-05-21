5 Things to Do in Will County: Museum Campus Day

The Will County Forest Preserve's Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Drop-in on Saturday for a self-guided exploration. (Alex Ortiz)

1. New Lenox Farmers Market: 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Village Commons, 101 Veterans Pkwy., New Lenox. Support small businesses while shopping and connecting with neighbors. For more information, visit newlenox.net.

2. Bluegrass Jam: 7 p.m., Thursday, ROXY Lockport, 1017 S. State St., Lockport. This bluegrass jam is open to anyone who wishes to participate. All ages and abilities are welcome. Or come to listen and dance. For more information, visit roxylockport.com/events.

3. CRAFT’D Plainfield - Friday Night Music: 7 p.m., Friday, Craft’d, 16031 S Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield. John Patrick Matthews will play acoustic covers, originals from his album, newly released songs reminiscent of Tony Lucca from the Voice, Matt Beck from Matchbox 20 and Heather Horton from Michael McDermott. For more information, visit thecraftdlife.com and facebook.com/JohnPatrickMatthewsMusic.

4. Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Drop-in event for self-guided exploration. See the 18th-century French fur traders cabin, peek inside the replica Native American longhouse above the pollinator garden and learn about the Potawatomi and the French fur traders who once called this area home. For more information, call 815-722-9301 or visit reconnectwithnature.org.

5. Cinder Ella - Ballet 5:8: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln-Way West High School, 21701 Gougar Road, New Lenox. The story, with a cast of more than 300 students, centers around Ella, an orphan whose arms and face. are scarred from tending the fire at her stepmother’s home. But the magic of the Giving Tree, planted by her mother, brings out Ella’s inner beauty Score by Prokofiev. For tickets and more information, visit ballet58.app.getcuebox.com.