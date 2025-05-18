Experience summer at The Abbey Resort on beautiful Lake Geneva

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (Photo provided by The Abbey Resort. )

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie, a nature enthusiast or simply looking to relax, The Abbey Resort offers an unforgettable summer experience on the shores of Lake Geneva.

With a variety of activities designed to thrill and unwind, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at one of Wisconsin’s most iconic lakeside destinations.

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (Christy Clow Photography)

For the Nature Lover: Head Into the Great Outdoors

Guests can take a stroll along the Lake Geneva Shore Path, a 26-mile public pathway offering views of historic homes, lush gardens and wildlife. Enjoy a swim in one of The Abbey’s outdoor pools, or take a short walk to Fontana Beach, a local favorite for sunbathing and swimming. For golf enthusiasts, tee off at the newly renovated Abbey Springs Golf Course, which offers stunning views of the lake and a challenging 18-hole course.

For the Escape Artist: Relax and Unwind

Guests can relax at The Abbey’s Avani Spa, where they can indulge in a variety of rejuvenating treatments. Avani guests also have access to the tranquil surroundings of the private Avani Atrium pool, whirlpool, sauna, salt and steam rooms, and outdoor lounge areas, as well as their new fitness facility.

Guests can also opt for the Check In & Cruise Package, where they will receive a $50 dining credit along with discounted tickets to Lake Geneva Cruise Line’s popular Best of the Lake Cruise, where they will explore the lake on a beautifully restored boat while enjoying guided narration, cocktails, or even ice cream.

For live entertainment, check out the Belfry Music Theatre’s lineup, featuring popular tribute bands and occasional original acts. Plus, free concerts are held regularly in nearby parks, providing the perfect soundtrack to a summer evening.

The Abbey Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin (Photo provided by The Abbey Resort)

For the Flavor Trekker: Let Your Taste Buds Guide You

Lake Geneva offers a vibrant culinary scene where every meal is an adventure. Start at 240 West, where you can savor fresh, locally sourced dishes while enjoying stunning harbor views. Or, head to waterfront for a laid-back atmosphere, local brews and live entertainment. Don’t forget to finish off your evening with one of Wisconsin’s original craft cocktails by the bonfire.

New for 2025: Lakeside Stroll & Estate Tour

This summer, guests can experience the beauty and history of Lake Geneva like never before with the brand-new Lakeside Stroll & Estate Tour. Begin with a guided walk along the Geneva Lake Shore Path from The Abbey to Black Point Estate, where you’ll enjoy a delicious lunch on the veranda while learning about the area’s rich history. The tour wraps up with a shuttle ride back to the resort. Available select Thursdays, Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Exclusive Packages for Your Summer Adventure

Zipline Adventure Package : Book a stay at The Abbey Resort and take your adventure to new heights with a full zipline tour at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures. Enjoy a $25 dining credit to savor delicious dishes at 240 West or Waterfront.

: Book a stay at The Abbey Resort and take your adventure to new heights with a full zipline tour at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures. Enjoy a $25 dining credit to savor delicious dishes at 240 West or Waterfront. Stay & Play: Enjoy a golf getaway at one of Wisconsin’s most beautiful courses, Abbey Springs. With stunning views of Lake Geneva, this 18-hole course offers a challenging and scenic experience. The package includes accommodations, one round of golf with a cart and a $15 dining credit per person.

For more information or to book your stay, visit theabbeyresort.com or call 1-800-709-1323.