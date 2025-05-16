Must-visit northern Illinois farmers markets in 2025

With warmer weather on the horizon, local farmers markets are gearing up for their seasonal debut.

From fresh produce and handcrafted goods to live music and community gatherings, these markets offer a taste of local flavor.

Here’s a look at when and where you can find farmers markets opening soon in northern Illinois.

People enjoy the Batavia Farmers' Market along North River Street on June 29, 2024. (Joey Weslo)

Batavia Farmers Market – Batavia

Visit downtown Batavia between 8 a.m. and noon every Saturday from May 17 through Oct. 18 for the outdoor market. Stroll along North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets and check out the produce, baked goods, plants, honey and additional farm products. All vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products.

The summer Wednesday evening market returns from 5 to 8 p.m. on North River Street between Wilson and State streets June 4 - Aug. 27. The weekly vendor lists will be available on the Batavia Farmers Market Facebook page.

Chicago Street Market – Joliet

The Chicago Street Market in Joliet opens Saturday, May 17 and runs Saturdays through Sept.19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Will County Courthouse, 14 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. The 2025 market will include new vendors and returning favorites, with a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, local honey, handcrafted items and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Farmers Market+ at The Dole – Crystal Lake

Billed as a “farmers market and so much more,” the Farmers Market+ at The Dole is both a traditional farmers market that features produce, flowers and baked goods, but also offers live acoustic music, local artists, food trucks, kids’ attractions, a cash bar and more. The market is held at the beautiful Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake, and is indoors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select Sundays from November until April 27, moving outdoors to the mansion’s front lawn on Sundays May 25 through Oct. 26. More than 80 vendors are expected onsite each week. Admission and parking are free. The Dole Mansion is at 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. farmersmarketatthedole.org

Dixon Farmers Market

Dixon Park District’s Farmers Market, which is held at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., began in 1842. It is held from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 3 through Oct. 11. About 55 vendors participate each season, bringing fresh produce, plants, honey, handmade jewelry, skincare products, goat milk soap, driftwood crafts and other handmade wood crafts. dixonparkdistrict.com/farmers-market

Also check out the Dixon City Market at the riverfront on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. from May 28 through Aug. 6. More than 50 vendors are on hand each week, with locally sourced foods. The event also incorporates music, wine and beer tasting, kids’ activities and more. discoverdixon.com/events/dixon-city-market

Ottawa Farmers and Makers Market

The Ottawa Farmers and Makers Market will return on Saturdays beginning May 31 and run through Oct. 18. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jackson Street and Washington Park. It will feature produce from local farmers, craft artisans, bakers, nonprofit organizations and more. Some of the goods available will be art, jewelry, soap, clothing and other wares, which is why the event is also called a “makers” market. www.facebook.com/OttawaILFarmersMarket

(Photo provided by Ottawa Chamber)

Aurora Farmers Market

Aurora’s market will celebrate its 114th season in 2025. The market opens June 7, and runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 4 at 65 S. Water St. Each week, the market not only has fresh produce, but also pastry items, local food trucks and vendors, including Aurora’s famous Dick’s Mini Donuts, coffee, unique artisan items, live music and more. The city will also host a market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays with a location still to be determined. The dates for the Wednesday market are July 2 through Aug. 20. Check the website for more information about the Wednesday market location. aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market

Geneva French Market

The Geneva French Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now through October in the Geneva Metra Station parking lot at South and Fourth streets. The French Market features fresh fruits and vegetables, fine textiles, baked goods, unique gifts, artisan food vendors and more. bensidounusa.com

Woodstock Farmers Market

The Woodstock Farmers Market in the historic downtown Woodstock Square runs on Saturdays from May 3 through October, with additional Tuesday markets. The streets on all four sides of the square, as well as the park in the center, are lined with vendors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is a producers’ market, which means only vendors who grow or make their own products are allowed to participate. More than 70 vendors attend the Saturday market, which features organic and homegrown produce, baked goods, coffee, beer, natural meats and dairy, honey, soaps and body products, candles, crafts, perennials and plants, fresh-cut flowers and more. woodstockfarmersmarket.org

People shop on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, during the Summer Woodstock Farmers Market around the Historic Woodstock Square. People were able to shop from over 40 of their favorite farms & producers for in-season food fresh produce, dairy, meats, breads, baked goods, spices, herbs, pasta, flowers and more. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Twin City Farmers Market – Sterling

The Twin City Farmers Market is held year-round from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays indoors at 106 Avenue A in Sterling, and expands outdoors in the Sterling Marketplace Pavilion from May through October. Many vendors are at the market all year, and more are added during the warmer months. Some of the goods you can find include locally raised meat, eggs, fresh-baked breads, sweets, jams and jellies, and seasonal produce, as well as arts and crafts goods. twincityfarmersmarket.com

Historic Plainfield Farmers Market

Beginning June 1, this open-air farmers market will open at the Plainfield Township Administration Building, 22525 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield. The market runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 7. There will be a variety of 40-50 vendors each week, highlighting organic produce from local farmers, a variety of breads, cakes, cookies, handcrafted items, wood-carved creations, soaps, jewelry, clothing and more. Shoppers also can enjoy live music while browsing the market. facebook.com/HistoricPlainfieldFarmersMarket

Oswego Country Market

The open-air outdoor market runs Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 through Sept. 28 on Main Street in downtown Oswego. In addition to fresh local produce, the market features meat, eggs, artisan cheeses, honey, pet goods, baked goods and specialty foods. Some vendors in recent years have included Marek’s Authentic Polish Food, Nuts to Go, The Olive Gallery and numerous others. The annual Oswego Spring Market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/special-events/oswego-country-market

DeKalb Farmers Market

If you’re looking to pick up some fresh fruit and veggies during the week, check out the DeKalb Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays in downtown DeKalb’s Van Buer Plaza, on the corner of Second and Locust streets. The 2025 market runs from June 5 through Sept. 18. More than 25 local vendors bring their fresh produce, bread, baked goods, coffee, honey and more. Take a break from the office and enjoy a weekday lunch from food trucks while listening to live music from various performers from noon to 1:30 p.m. dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market

Attendees visit the tents during a very windy opening day at the DeKalb Farmers Market Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Van Buer Plaza in Downtown DeKalb. The 2025 market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 18. (Mark Busch)

Naper Settlement Farmers Market – Naperville

The Naper Settlement Farmers Market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from July 1 through Sept. 23. The market offers a variety of mission-based, fair-trade or local goods. Shoppers can find fresh produce, honey, coffee, pottery and more, while listening to acoustic music on the Paw Paw Post Office porch. The Century Memorial Chapel will host guest speakers who will give agriculture-based lectures and classes. The Playscape & Splash Pad will also be open for visitors to enjoy. napersettlement.org

Rockford City Market

The 2025 season kicks off May 16 and runs from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 4 in the Rockford City Market pavilion, 100 N. Water St. In addition to a variety of goods from more than 70 vendors, bands will perform on two stages each week, the main stage and the acoustic stage. The smaller North End Market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday from May 3 to Oct. 11 at the intersection of Auburn and North Main in Rockford. The North End Market emphasizes local farmers and growers. rockfordcitymarket.com