5 Things to Do: Morton Arboretum sculptures, soaring concerts, native plant sale, murder mystery in DuPage

The "Brittle Button Snail" sculpture, part of the "Vivid Creatures" exhibition coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, will overlook Interstate 88. Some works stand up to 24 feet tall. (Rendering provided by Heather BeGaetz and Fez BeGaetz)

1. “Vivid Creatures: Colorful Sculptures as Tall as Trees”: Whimsy returns with a new outdoor art exhibition opening Saturday, May 17, at The Morton Arboretum, where visitors can explore their connections with the natural world through giant, colorful animal sculptures amid sweeping green vistas. Created exclusively for the venue by artists Fez BeGaetz and Heather BeGaetz, the pieces celebrate animals native to Illinois, including a white-tailed deer, fox squirrel, dragonfly, brittle button snail and sandhill crane – some standing up to 24 feet tall. Four will be placed within walking distance of the arboretum’s visitor center at 4100 Illinois Route 53 in Lisle. The exhibition is included with general admission. mortonarb.org

2. Summer concerts plus a murder mystery with a Japanese twist: Warm-weather fun kicks off with Downtown Glen Ellyn‘s Friday Summer Concert Series on Main Street from 6 to 9:45 p.m. May 16, launching with headliner Shake It Off, a Taylor Swift tribute band, preceded by female covers performed by the Deja Vu Duo until 7:15 p.m. The free monthly series alternates stage locations on Main Street through September. No food or drink from outside downtown is permitted. Ticket sales are underway for the walking murder mystery, “No-Gun,” unfolding from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29, following a reception at 4:30 p.m. downtownglenellyn.com/events-calendar

3. Mozart’s Requiem: Conducted by Drostan Hall, Camerata Chicago presents the masterpiece, joined by the orchestra’s choir and four accomplished soloists. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 16, in St. Alphonsus Church in Chicago; 3 p.m. Saturday, May 17, in Gary United Methodist Church in Wheaton; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 18, in Union Church in Hinsdale. The event is described as a family-friendly experience of one of the most iconic works in the classical repertoire. The soloists are Robin Wiper, soprano; Lauren Decker, mezzo-soprano; Martin Luther Clark, tenor; and Wm. Clay Thompson, baritone. cameratachicago.org

4. Native Plant Sale: The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County presents the sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 16, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at Mayslake Peabody Estate at 1717 W. 31st St. in Oak Brook, highlighting items adapted to DuPage soils and weather. It will feature 170 types of native flowers, grasses, shrubs and trees, including 14 never before offered. Plant experts will be on hand with tips and recommendations. All proceeds support educational programming at the Forest Preserve District. dupageforest.org/native-plant-sale

5. “Music to Light the Darkness: A Candlelight Experience”: The Elmhurst Choral Union concert will feature music of hope at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 18, in Hammerschmidt Chapel at Elmhurst University, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Among the works is the Fauré Requiem. A full professional orchestra will perform with the 60-voice choir, featuring soloists Kristin Lelm and Doug Peters, led by Artistic Director Scott Uddenberg. Buy tickets at elmhurstchoralunion.org/tickets or at the door.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Suburban Life’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/local-events