5 Things to Do in Will County: Community Thrift Sale

Joliet Central High School AVID students Paula Rangel, Valerie Ruiz-Flores and Tyler Swearingen sort clothing for the community-wide $1 thrift sale to be held in the Central Student Center on Friday and Saturday. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

1. Community Thrift Sale: 3:15-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Joliet Central High School Multipurpose Room and Galleria in Joliet. Gently used clothing for $1. Hosted by freshman and sophomore students in the Joliet Central Advancement Via Individual Determination program. Benefits Pawsitive Impact, which supports animal welfare, and CASA of River Valley, which advocates for children in the court system.

2. Hogs & Dogs: Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Joliet Township Animal Control, 2807 McDonough St. in Joliet. Entertainment includes a motorcycle display by the Chicago Viclero Motorcycle Club and live demonstrations from the Mallard Point Veterinary Clinic, Ty Ty the Reptile Guy, and Furiends of Manhattan Pet Pantry. Meet adoptable pets from Joliet Township Animal Control. Free microchips for the first 10 pets, and $10 microchips all day. Food trucks. Donate $10 or a bag of dog food in exchange for two hot dogs and a drink. For more information, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333 or visit joliettownshipanimalcontrol.net.

3. Brick Fest: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday, and 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Custom LEGO displays from the Northern Illinois LEGO Train Club and UniLUG. Dedicated space where kids can build their own fidget spinners. Bricks & Minifigs in Crest Hill will sell a variety of LEGO products. Sensory-friendly experience on Sunday from noon-1 p.m. Register for the sensory friendly hour at jolietlibrary.org or call 815-740-2660.

4. A Walk Thru Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Will County Heritage Village Open Air Museum, 249 W. 2nd St., Lockport. Reenactors will portray time periods from the Roman Empire through World War II. Historical buildings will also be open for exploration. A Catholic Mass will be offered at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit willhistory.org/heritage-village.

5. Annual Pet Adoption Event: Noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, Baird & Warner parking lot, 11914 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Connect with nearly 20 pet-related organizations including the Will County Humane Society, local rescues and pet-focused businesses, learn how to support animal welfare and meet local pets. Support rescues by bringing donations of new or gently used towels, blankets and bedding.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/