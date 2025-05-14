5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Days, KVAL Northern Illinois Art Show and more

This weekend

1. Sycamore High School FFA Plant Sale: Get some goodies for the garden during the final days of the plant sale at the high school, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore. Open daily from 3 to 4:30 p.m. through May 16, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 17. For more information and for sale prices, visit www.syc427.co/Plants25.

2. Stage Coach Players presents “Radium Girls”: The DeKalb-based theater troupe performs the tragic drama, based on a 2000 play of the same name by D.W. Gregory. Shows run at 7:30 p.m. May 16 and May 17 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. A final matinee performance starts at 2 p.m. May 18. “Radium Girls” tells the story of Grace Fryer, a U.S. Radium Corporation dial painter. Fryer is one of many female dial painters who become deathly ill with cancer and anemia. Her former employer, Arthur Roeder, doesn’t believe the element shrinking tumors is the cause of the women’s illnesses. Fryer risks everything for her day in court. Tickets cost $15 for seniors and children ages 13 and younger and $17 for everyone else. The tickets are available online at stagecoachplayers.com or through the box office at 815-758-1940.

3. Artist and Maker Market: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore, will host a variety of local vendors and artists throughout its grounds for shoppers from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. Live music from Jeff Kagay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Press Box Food truck also available. Jen’s Bread will offer goods until they sell out. For more information, visit www.blumengardens.com.

This month

4. Genoa Days: The 89th annual unofficial start to the summer in Genoa runs from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly May 28 through May 30, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 31, featuring a 1 p.m. parade. Proceeds benefit Genoa-Kingston Fire and Rescue. The festival features games, rides, bingo, live entertainment, food vendors and more. The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual King and Queen Scholarship Competition the first night of the festival, meant to support two graduating Genoa-Kingston High School seniors. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/genoadays.

5. Northern Illinois Art Show: The annual arts and crafts festival celebrates 54 years in 2025, and runs May 31 and June 1 on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Hosted by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League, the two-day juried art show features 60 to 70 artisans showcasing their work, available for purchase. Food provided by local Boy Scout Troop 33. Live music featured. For more information, visit www.kval-nfp.org.

