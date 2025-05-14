5 Things to Do: Bicycle through McHenry County and celebrate migratory birds

The annual Pedalpalooza to raise money for the Family Health Partnership Clinic is set for this weekend. (Provided by Family Health Partnership Clinic)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Pedalpalooza: Ride bicycles throughout McHenry County during Pedalpalooza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. The fundraising event promotes heart health and allows participants to explore McHenry County Conservation District bike trails at their own pace while stopping at small businesses for food, drinks and shopping along the way in a scavenger hunt journey. All proceeds go to Family Health Partnership Clinic. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 14. Check out more details on Pedalpalooza and purchase tickets here: pedalpalooza4fhpc.org.

Migratory bird day: Mark World Migratory Bird Day with the McHenry County Conservation District from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17, at the Glacial Park Conservation Area Lost Valley Visitor Center, located at Route 31 and Harts Road in Ringwood. The free event will have hikes, crafts, refreshments and a scavenger hunt. Learn about birds of prey, how to coexist with migratory birds and meet a live bird. More information on World Migratory Bird Day with the McHenry County Conservation District can be found here: mccdistrict.org.

Plant sale: Shop for local plants to start your summer garden during The Land Conservancy of McHenry County’s native plant sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Shop native plants, herbs, vegetables, trees and shrubs with knowledgeable staff on-site to answer questions. Some plants for sale include ferns, violets, oak trees, basil and tomatoes. A portion of the sales support The Land Conservancy’s preservation work. Find more information about The Land Conservancy’s plant sale here: conservemc.org.

Garden party: Celebrate spring during the downtown Crystal Lake Garden Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brink Street Lot, located at the corner of Williams and Brink streets in Crystal Lake. Enjoy live music, face-painting, a craft fair, a plant sale and a ballet performance. Stop by Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen for a tea party and a beer garden at Crystal Lake Brewing. Check out more information on downtown Crystal Lake’s Garden Party here: downtowncl.org/events/garden-party.

A capella on the Square: Listen to local vocal talent during the A capella on the Square performance at 7 p.m. Friday, May 16, at the Woodstock Opera House, located at 121 W. Van Buren St. Performers from the Woodstock High School Jazz Choir and the Madrigal Singers will take the stage to perform a diverse range of songs to showcase their talent and passion. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Find more details about A capella on the Square and purchase tickets here: Woodstockil.gov/257/Opera-House.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.