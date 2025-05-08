‘Kaleidoscope of Color’ art exhibit now open at St. Charles Arts Council Gallery

"Dancing with her Thoughts" by Caroline Barnard will be on exhibit at the St. Charles Arts Council Gallery this summer. (Image provided by St. Charles Arts Council)

The St. Charles Arts Council’s “Kaleidoscope of Color,” a dynamic gallery exhibit featuring the work of 49 talented artists from across Illinois, is now open and will run through July 6.

According to a news release, the exhibit is centered around the dazzling theme of color.

"By the Sea" by Mary-Glynn Boies will be on display at the St. Charles Arts Council Gallery this summer. (Image provided by St. Charles Arts Council)

From bold abstracts to vivid landscapes and everything in between, this exhibit promises a stunning array of styles, techniques and imagination. Whether you’re an art collector or simply someone who appreciates a pop of color, there’s something for everyone — and every piece is available for purchase, the release stated.

A special public reception will be held Saturday, May 24, from 5–7 p.m. during the St. Charles Fine Art Show. Mingle with the artists, enjoy light refreshments and experience the exhibit in full bloom.

The St. Charles Arts Council Gallery is located at 121 N. 2nd St., Suite H, St. Charles. The gallery hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This colorful showcase is sponsored by the St. Charles Arts Council, whose mission is to support and promote local art in all its forms, the release stated.