5 Things to Do in Will County: Kite Festival

Earth Day Kite Fly The Curtin Family launches their kites during a celebration of Earth Day and National Kite Month at Prairie Point Park in Oswego, Saturday, April 20, 2024. A kite festival will take place on Saturday at Heritage Park in Homer Glen. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

1. #IMOMSOHARD: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Real life best friends Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley started a popular web-series that led to two sold-out national tours, a New York Times bestselling book, branded deals with Fortune 100 companies a taped standup comedy special for Amazon Prime Video, weekly podcast and a children’s book series with Harper Collins. For tickets, visit rialtosquare.com. For more information, visit imomsohard.com.

2. Senior Capstone Art Exhibition Reception and Gallery Talk: 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Lewis University, The Brent and Jean Wadsworth Family Reception Room FA 127, 128 and 129, Romeoville. Students from the Senior Capstone Exhibition will discuss their artwork in an informal gallery talk and reception. Audience will have time for questions after the talk. The exhibit is on view until May 18.

3. Monthly Matinee – Wicked (2024): 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, White Oak Library District, 121 E. 8th St., Lockport. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. Adults only. Registration required at whiteoaklibrary.org. For more information, contact Conal McNamara at cmcnamara@whiteoaklib.org or 815-552-4260.

4. The Martin & Emma Planinsek Grocery and Meat Market Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 1314 Elizabeth St. Joliet. The Martin & Emma Planinsek Grocery and Meat Market Museum preserves, shares and interprets the Slovenian immigrant experience in Joliet, their role in community development, and their lasting cultural impact on the city through the lens of the Planinsek family. Admission cost $5. Free admission to Joliet Area Historical Museum members and ages 3 and under. For more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.

5. Kite Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Heritage Park, Homer Glen. Trick performances from Chicago Kite, games, giveaways, food trucks, music, raptor education. May bring own kite to fly, too. For more information, visit homerglenil.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/