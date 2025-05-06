Coffee Barn opens in Mendota

A long anticipated coffee shop opened at 701 Illinois Ave. in Mendota.

“The Coffee Barn will become a daily necessity for all local coffee lovers. We will be a staple in the community and help revitalize downtown Mendota,” read a Facebook post on the shop’s page.

The menu includes hot drinks, such as brewed coffee, latte, white mocha, Americano, chai, and matcha; cold drinks such as iced coffee, iced latte, iced white mocha, iced chai, iced matcha, and smoothies; pastries such as a cinnamon roll, donut, muffin, and bagel with cream cheese; and a kids menu including Uncrustables and juice. Cold foam and dairy alternatives such as almond and oat milk are available.

The shop will host activities for all ages in the community.

“The goal is to have an atmosphere where everyone can come and feel comfortable.”

The shop is open 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

