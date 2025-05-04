Award-winning Mexican restaurants to check out for Cinco de Mayo

La Mesa Modern Mexican was voted Best Mexican Restaurant in Kane County. (Shaw Media photo)

Cinco de Mayo is Monday, and what better way to celebrate than by enjoying a feast at one of these award-winning Mexican restaurants.

Northern Illinois boasts a diverse array of restaurants serving up everything from classic, hearty burritos to innovative, modern takes on this beloved dish.

We asked audiences in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, along with the Illinois Valley, to weigh in on the best Mexican restaurants in their communities.

Here are the winners of Best Mexican Restaurants in the 2024 Shaw Local Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests.

These quick and easy burritos make a delicious on-demand meal or snack.

KANE COUNTY

Best Mexican Restaurant: La Mesa Modern Mexican, 51 S. 1st St., St. Charles

La Mesa is a traditional Mexican restaurant with a modern flair, featuring unique margaritas, craft cocktails and a huge tequila collection. Their menu includes a variety of appetizers like Mexican rolls, elote fries and carne asada fries; meals include fajitas, tamales, a variety of tacos, and dinners like grilled heirloom chicken, chicken flautas and skirt steak.

One of the Best: El Taco Grande, 6 N. River St., Batavia

One of the Best: The Jalapeno Grill, 602 Geneva Road, St. Charles

KENDALL COUNTY

Best Mexican Restaurant: Hacienda Real, 585 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville

Hacienda Real, which also has a location in Geneva, blends traditional Mexican recipes with a modern creative flair. Their burritos are available with ground beef, shredded chicken or beans and topped with queso fresco, green sauce and sour cream. Or try the burrito macho, with a choice of protein, black beans and pico do gallo inside the tortilla, served with fries, guacamole and queso dip.

One of the Best: Sabor Nayarit, 206 S. Ben St., Plano

One of the Best: Fast Burrito, 1214 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

McHENRY COUNTY

Best Mexican Restaurant: El Vado Mexican Restaurant, 929 Front St., McHenry

El Vado has a huge menu, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The burrito suizo meal includes your choice of asada, chicken, pastor, ground beef, chorizo, avocado or Cabeza de Puerco, and is served with rice and beans. Carnitas, shrimp, cecina or arrachera burritos are available for an additional charge. A vegetarian burrito is also on the menu.

One of the Best: Taqueria Las Cumbres, 93 Grant St., Crystal Lake

One of the Best: Antiqua Mexican Grill, 1500 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake

The chorizo burrito with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream at the Taqueria Las Cumbres in Crystal Lake. (Mystery Diner)

Best Mexican Restaurant: Andale Taco Shop, 202 E. State St., Sycamore

Andale Taco Shop prides itself on fresh and traditional Mexican dishes. The menu has traditional Mexican appetizers, tacos, brisket Mexican stew and seafood dishes. Guests can pick a protein, fillings and toppings to create a burrito, quesadilla or bowl.

Best Mexican Restaurant: El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

El Jimador provides a bright, vibrant atmosphere for diners in downtown DeKalb. The menu includes traditional tacos, enchiladas, seafood and steaks. Choose from four burritos, the Barb Burrito with chicken or beef and beans; the NIU Burrito with meat and all the fixings; and the Burrito El Jimador, which comes with fries tucked inside a filling of chicken, beef or chorizo.

One of the Best: Ninas Tacos, 122 E. Page St., Sycamore

Best Mexican Restaurant: Jalapenos, 4387 Venture Drive, Peru

If you’re craving Mexican food in the Illinois Valley, Jalapeno’s is the place to go for a fresh, delicious meal. The menu includes dips, soups, salads, pork, chimichangas, steak chiles rellenos, specialty tacos and so much more. Choose from 12 burritos, which include the Gordo burrito, burrito fajitas, burrito chili verde, burrito al Carbon, Burrito Californiano and more.

One of the Best: Jorge’s Margaritas and Grill, 101 1st St., La Salle

One of the Best: Nina’s Market, 845 1st St., La Salle

Fish tacos, a special at Jorge's Margaritas & Grill in La Salle, features deep-fried fillets with chipotle sauce and a side of rice and beans. (Mystery Diner)

Voting for the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley contest opens May 12 and goes through May 30. Click here for more information and to nominate your favorite businesses!