Morel Fest returns to Ottawa

Morel Fest will return this weekend at the Jordan Block, 100 Main St., in downtown Ottawa.

The event includes a Morel Market, vendor booths and a guided mushroom hunt.

The festival this year is held in memory of Tom Nauman, the founder of Morel Mania, whose efforts helped establish the event.

Nauman, a founder of the Ottawa Morel Festival, died in February.

In a proclamation during Tuesday’s special meeting of the Ottawa City Council, Mayor Robb Hasty recognized Nauman’s contributions.

“Tom Nauman was a beloved figure in the Ottawa community and beyond,” Hasty said during the meeting. “He was known for his deep love of nature and, in particular, his lifelong dedication to the morel mushroom. As one of the founders and guiding spirits of the Ottawa Morel Festival, Nauman brought joy, curiosity and a spirit of exploration to thousands.”

The festival’s schedule is as follows:

7:30 a.m. – Hunt and Morel Market sign-in

8 to 8:30 a.m. – Morel University

8:45 a.m. – Buses depart for guided hunt

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Morel Market (morel mushrooms only)

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Vendor Market

9 to 11:30 a.m. – Guided hunt

12:30 p.m. – Awards ceremony