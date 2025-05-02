Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo specials at suburban bars & restaurants

It’s a busy weekend if you’re a fan of the Kentucky Derby, with the Run for the Roses happening at 5:57 p.m. Saturday, May 3, or if you want to honor Cinco de Mayo Monday. Suburban restaurants and bars are hosting a variety of specials to fete the occasions this weekend.

A toda madre, Bien Trucha, Quiubo and Sweetchilango: Countdown to Cinco includes five days of specials on margarita tradicional and Centenario shots. Customers get $1 off the drinks on Thursday, May 1; $2 off on Friday, May 2; $3 off on Saturday; $4 off on Sunday; and $5 off on Monday. In addition, Sweetchilango is offering buy three tacos and get a fourth free on Monday, for dine-in only. A toda madre is in Glen Ellyn; Bien Trucha is in Geneva; Quiubo is in Naperville; and Sweetchilango is in Wheaton.

Broken Oar: The Port Barrington bar is hosting a Cinco de Mayo pre-party at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 4, featuring music from the Three Amigos (Pino Farina, Dan Peters and Rich Sawyer), plus $5 margaritas and walking tacos. brokenoar.com/.

Guzman y Gomez Mexican Kitchen: All day Monday, May 5, burritos and bowls are $5 and frozen margaritas are $3. The specials will be available in-restaurant and on the app at the locations in Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Deerfield, Evanston, Naperville and Schaumburg. guzmanygomez.com/.

The Guzman y Gomez location at 5459 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. (Dennis Anderson)

Fat Rosie’s: The taco and tequila bar with locations in Frankfort, Lincolnshire, Lincolnwood, Naperville, Rosemont and Schaumburg is going all out for Cinco de Mayo with drink specials Friday through Monday, May 2-5, including the mint and watermelon margarita for $15, El Cadillac #5 for $16 and Modelo Especial for $7. Mariachi bands and DJs provide entertainment Saturday through Monday. And there will be folkloric dancers and LED robots in Schaumburg and Rosemont and face painting in Lincolnshire and Lincolnwood. fatrosies.com/.

Fatpour Tap Works: The Lincolnwood restaurant is hosting a Kentucky Derby Bonanza starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 3, featuring a watch party with Tom Waddle of ESPN Chicago’s 1000 AM from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sip a Mint Julep ($14) and dine on a pimento cheese dip platter ($15.75). Bring the kids for pony rides and a petting zoo from 4-7 p.m. and Derby hat making, too. fatpourtapworks.com/lincolnwood/.

Hampton Social: Sip on a Mint Julep and get half off H Rosé during Races & Rosé from 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Return on Monday for half off Montauk Margs for Cinco de Mayo. Locations are in South Barrington, Burr Ridge, Skokie and Chicago. thehamptonsocial.com/.

Timothy O’Toole’s: It’s Derby weekend, meaning that O’Toole’s in Gurnee, Lake Villa and Libertyville will be serving up traditional cocktails such as the Classic Mint Julep, Belmont Bramble and Pineapple Mint Julep Sangria and eats including hush puppies, whiskey bacon jam deviled eggs, pimento cheese smashburger and bread pudding starting Friday. Plus, they’re offering Cinco de Mayo specials — tacos, tequila and Modelo — Friday through Monday. timothyotooles.com/.