Cinco de Mayo events and other things to do in DeKalb County

Gael Arnulf, 3, of DeKalb, has a go at breaking the piñata during the second annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration in downtown DeKalb on Sunday, May 5, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

1. Cinco de Mayo events:

In DeKalb: The annual event returns this year in a new spot from noon to 8 p.m. May 4 in Frank Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. Highlights include live music, dancing, food trucks, a beer garden and family-friendly activities. Organizers also are planning a wagon parade expected to proceed down Locust Street and wrap around the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

In Genoa: Rivers’ Mexican Cantina and Grill will host a three-day Cinco de Mayo event at 407 Sycamore Road, Genoa. Event roundup includes: Live entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m. May 3, drink sepcials and a michelada bar outside on May 4 and live entertainment starting at 4 p.m. May 5, with a DJ, Mariachi singer, mini-Mexican market, Folklorico dancers and more. For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com.

In Sycamore: Nina’s Taco Shop and the Dirty Bird are teaming up to host a Cinco de Mayo celebration at 124 S. Maple St. in downtown Sycamore. Highlights include live entertainment, vendors, food and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

2. 2nd annual Genoa Market in the Park: Check out more than 140 vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Chamberlain Park, Genoa. Highlights include ½ mile of art, jewelry, food, vintage clothing, crafts, crocheted items and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

3. Spring Craft Mart: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 4 at the Midwest Sportsplex, 212 W. Woodlawn Ave., Hinckley, attendees can check out a variety of vendors for seasonal wares and local items. No cost to enter. For more information, visit www.dekalbcountycvb.com.

4. The Crafty Farmers Open Air Market: The 2025 season starts May 4 and will occur every other Sunday throughOct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave. Featured vendors, local fares and more. For more information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

5. May the Fourth Be With You party: Celebrate all things “Star Wars” from noon to 4 p.m. at the Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave., Genoa on May 4. “Star Wars”-themed food, drinks and photo opportunities with Darth Vader himself. The bar opens at noon. The event is for those 16 and over. No outside food, drinks or pets allowed. For more information, visit www.thewarehouseonpark.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.