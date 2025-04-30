5 Things to Do: Watch horse races in Huntley and touch trucks in Algonquin

FILE - Runners take off from the starting line during a previous Bob Blazier Run for the Arts in Crystal Lake. The run returns Sunday. (Lathan Goumas)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Derby Day: Watch the Kentucky Derby Race with the village of Huntley and Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Huntley square. Watch the races on a giant TV screen in the square, make fancy hats, partake in human “horse” races and dress to impress for the best-dressed contest. A ticketed event will have a bourbon and beer sampling around the square. Take the celebration into the night with the Huntley Park District’s Derby After Dark adult prom at 6:30 p.m. at the REC Center. Check out more information on Huntley Derby Day and Derby After Dark here: Huntley.il.us/residents/derby_day.php.

Run for the arts: The 28th annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts 5K starts at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The fundraising race has 5K and 1-mile run and walk options to support the nonprofit performing arts center. Get competitive to win gift certificates and a coveted Bob bobblehead trophy. Registration ranges from $30 to $45. Find more details about the Bob Blazier Run for the Arts and register here: Rauecenter.org/bob-blazier-run-for-the-arts.

Touch a truck: Get up close with big trucks during the Algonquin Recreation Touch-a-Truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Algonquin Public Works Facility, located at 140 Meyer Drive. The free family-friendly event will have fire trucks, garbage trucks, tow trucks, emergency vehicles, school buses and construction vehicles for anyone to explore, climb and touch. Chow down on food from Kona Ice and Da Pizza Company food trucks. Sensory-friendly hour with no honking, sirens or lights will be from 10 to 11 a.m. More information on the Algonquin Touch-a-Truck can be found here: Algonquin.org.

Military Appreciation Day: Lake in the Hills' Military Appreciation Day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 3CK Lake in the Hills Airport, 8407 Pyott Road. Check out Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters, which are due to land at 10 a.m.; food trucks; and a chance to meet with U.S. military personnel. The event is free but registration is required. Check out more details on the Lake in the Hills’ Military Appreciation Day and register here: Lith.org/our-village/events.

Bike Huntley: Take a bicycle trip around Huntley during the annual Bike Huntley ride starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at the downtown Huntley Square. The free event will have bike patrol officers leading the way down a 8.5-mile tour around the village’s paths and parks. After the ride, join in on a picnic at the downtown square. Family challenges are also planned. Registration is required. Find more details on Bike Huntley and register here: Huntley.il.us/residents/bike_huntley.php.

