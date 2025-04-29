April 29, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Fulton Dutch Days Festival set for May 2-3

By Aimee Barrows
Youth dressed in authentic Dutch attire scrub the street down with brooms before Fulton’s 50th annual Dutch Days parade on Saturday, May 4. More photos on page 3.

Youth dressed in authentic Dutch attire scrub the street down with brooms before Fulton’s 50th annual Dutch Days parade on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

The city of Fulton will celebrate its Dutch heritage at the annual Dutch Days Festival May 2-3.

Fulton, which is located along the Mississippi River across from Clinton, Iowa, has been holding the festival the first weekend in May since 1974.

Kelly Preslan (left) kicks up her heels while klompen dancing with Kevin Preslan on Saturday, May 4, at Fulton's 50th annual Dutch Days celebration.

Kelly Preslan (left) kicks up her heels while klompen dancing with Kevin Preslan on Saturday, May 4, at Fulton's 50th annual Dutch Days celebration. (Charlene Bielema)

The event will feature Dutch folk art, Dutch clothing, Dutch food, traditional Klompen dancers with wooden shoes, Dutch street scrubbing, lace making demonstrations and much more. The city’s Masonic Lodge will have displays of Dutch artifacts and will also show films about the Netherlands.

This year’s theme is “de Immigrant,”which is a windmill that was built in the Netherlands and transported and reassembled in Fulton. Tours of the windmill will be available.

The festival will also have a classic car display, a pedal tractor pull, petting zoo, bounces houses, train rides, games and performances from local school choirs.

For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit Fulton Dutch Days Facebook page.

The SceneFestival
Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.