Explore St. Charles Mexican restaurants with Tortilla Tour

Explore the variety of excellent Mexican restaurants in St. Charles with the newly-updated Tortilla Tour on the free Travel St. Charles app.

To make the self-guided experience even more accessible and enjoyable, the required number of restaurant “Check Ins” needed to complete the tour and to win an exclusive bottle of hot sauce from Gindo’s has lowered from six to three.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, the adjustment makes it easier for more people to participate, encourages more visitors to explore the amazing local Mexican restaurants and ensures everyone has a chance to earn a delicious prize from Gindo’s without needing to commit to as many stops.

To get started, users will have to first download the Travel St. Charles App and create an account. The Travel St. Charles App can be downloaded for Android and Apple devices by visiting www.stcalliance.org/travelstcharlesapp. Once downloaded, users will be able to view the “Tortilla Tour” located under the “Challenges” tab.

To complete the tour, order from and “Check Into” three of the 13 participating Mexican restaurants. Once completed, participants will be able to pick up the bottle of hot sauce at the St. Charles Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St., between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Tortilla Tour is year-round and can be completed over any duration of time.

“With Cinco De Mayo being right around the corner, we felt this was perfect opportunity to shine a light on this initiative that we introduced last year,” said Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance. “We encourage everyone to visit your current favorites and to also venture out and discover new establishments, as there are numerous wonderful Mexican eateries around town.”

To find more information about the Tortilla Tour, including the list of participating restaurants, visit www.stcalliance.org/tortillatour.