Ottawa announces 2025 Music in the Park lineup

Dancers enjoy a summer evening during Ottawa’s Music in the Park series at Washington Square in May, 2022. The concert series returns in 2025 with its lineup offically set, featuring live performances every Saturday night from June 21 through Sept. 6. (Photo provided by Ottawa Special Events Group)

The Ottawa Special Events Committee has announced the schedule for its 2025 Music in the Park concert series, bringing live music every Saturday evening to Washington Square this summer.

The free concert series will run from June 21 through Sept. 6, featuring a range of local bands and artists.

Shows are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., with some extended sets planned.

Kicking off the season on June 21 is The Neverly Brothers Band, followed by performances from Saturday June Band on June 28 and The Rockin’ Fenderskirts on July 5.

The summer lineup continues with Mary & The Troublemakers (July 12), The Stingrays (July 19), and Rosie & The Rivets, who will perform a special three-hour set from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 26.

August brings Jonny Lyons & The Pride (Aug. 2), Quentin Flagg (Aug. 9), Cadillac Groove (Aug. 16), The Silhouettes (Aug. 23) and Michael Charles (Aug. 30).

The series will close with a performance by The Sumthins on Sept. 6, with an earlier showtime from 5 to 7 p.m.

In addition to live music, each concert will feature a local food vendor for attendees. Vendor details will be announced closer to each event.

Organizers encourage residents and visitors to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their dancing shoes for what they say will be “the best series yet.”

For updates and more information, visit the Ottawa Special Events Group Facebook page.