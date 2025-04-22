‘Titanic: The Musical’ awash with creative talent at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire has mounted a phenomenal production of the musical “Titanic.”

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, and story and book by Peter Stone, the ill-fated ship of dreams’ Broadway musical won five Tonys in 1997, including Best Musical and Best Book.

Because of the direction and choreography of Connor Gallagher, this “Titanic” is gorgeously and sweepingly staged, showcasing a 26-member ensemble’s abundance of talent. It also weaves in historical and technical information about the majesty of the “largest moving object in the world.”

The RMS Titanic’s maiden crossing was intended to be from Southampton, England, to New York (and we all know what happened in April 1912). Gallagher has stated, “As a child who discovered musical theater in the ’90s, ‘Titanic’ was a formative show for me. The chance to bring it to life on the Marriott Theatre stage is a thrilling, daunting and ultimately energizing task.” Gallagher makes it a thrill for the audience who reward the ensemble with much applause throughout and a deserved standing ovation at the finale.

Sully Ratke’s costumes are resplendent and luxuriant – from boarding outfits to evening wear to the 1912 social classes represented on board: first, second and émigré.

Captain E.J. Smith is portrayed by David Girolmo as Marriott Theatre continues its 50th anniversary season celebration with “Titanic: The Musical.” The award-winning show takes a historic tack on the ship's fate. (Photo provided by Justin Barbin Photography)

Collette Pollard’s scenic design taught me you don’t have to have backdrops and massive set pieces to tell and support a story. I truly had wondered how the Marriott’s theater-in-the-round stage could do it, but Gallagher’s blocking (which addresses all angles of audience perspective) and Pollard’s use of a silver railing for the prow and silver frames for descending lifeboats work especially well when lit with the unobtrusive blues, oranges and illuminating shades and spotlights of Jesse Klug’s lighting design. And don’t worry, those collision and scraping iceberg sounds are there thanks to Michael Daly’s sound design.

Laura Guley, Erica Stephan and Victoria Okafor are part of a stellar, 26-member cast as Marriott Theatre continues its 50th anniversary season celebration with “Titanic: The Musical.” (Photo provided by Justin Barbin Photography)

The six-piece orchestra conducted by Brad Haak is live and flawless with violin, viola, cello, drums and acoustic bass. Yeston’s score features songs that develop characters (“The Launching”), break your heart (“To the Lifeboats”), punch you in the stomach (“The Blame”) and make you want to dance (“Doing the Latest Rag”). Refreshing. And as all good musicals do, the songs also further the plot. When the ensemble sings as one, the assembled wealth of talent is a tremendous pleasure.

Although it is difficult to establish “leads,” there are several standouts in this powerful ensemble. Lillian Castillo’s social climber Alice Beane provides much of the comic relief with her constant schmoozing and gossiping, balanced by her calming and patient husband played by James Earl Jones II.

Adam Pelty portrays J. Bruce Ismay as Marriott Theatre continues its 50th anniversary season celebration with “Titanic: The Musical.” (Photo provided by Justin Barbin Photography)

Adam Pelty’s J. Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line, is the perfect smarmy, arrogant and villainous character as he constantly urges and pushes Captain E.J. Smith to take the Titanic to dangerous speeds. White Star is in competition with the Cunard line. David Girolmo’s Captain Smith is a majestic, loyal, steady character; this is to be his last voyage before retirement after 43 years with the White Star Line. Unfortunately, he gives in to Ismay’s pressuring.

There are no Jack and Rose in this musical, but there are Ida and Isidor, a wealthy older couple married for more than 40 years. She will not leave him to join the lifeboats with the women and children; a wonderful Heidi Kettenring and Mark David Kaplan are showcased in the song “Still.”

Christopher Kale Jones as Thomas Andrews, architect and builder of the Titanic, and Darian Goulding, as the radio operator, realize late that nothing can be done to save the Titanic. Their latent grief is palpable.

The themes of hope, love and ambition are woven throughout the musical. As McHenry native actress Robin Irwin, who played the character Marian Thayer in the original Broadway cast and touring company, says, “The musical focuses on human stories.”

Maybe that’s why it’s such an engaging and so consuming theater entertainment – and it really happened.

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been writing reviews for Shaw Local News Network for more than 11 years. She has held board positions with Raue Center For The Arts, Woodstock Opera House Advisory Commission, TownSquare Players and RCLPC Theater. Her first theatrical role was a rather bossy Mother Goose in first grade; she has directed, stage managed or acted in more than 40 productions.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Titanic: The Musical”

• WHERE: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

• WHEN: Through June 1, with optional themed dining options

• INFORMATION: 847-634-0200, MarriottTheatre.com