Pop-Up Players to perform ‘My Favorite Wife’ in Streator, Ottawa, La Salle

The Pop-Up Players, a nonprofit traveling community theater troupe based in the Illinois Valley, will be staging three performances of an all new radio play adaptation (complete with retro commercials and live sound effects) of the classic, 1940 “screwball” comedy “My Favorite Wife.” The Reddick Library in Ottawa is among the three locations performances will take place. Other performances will be at The 122 Club in Streator and Speakeasy on 1st in La Salle. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

This presentation has been adapted and expanded from the public domain, Lux Radio Theatre broadcast.

All performances are free admission.

They are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at The 122 Club, 122 N. Park St., Streator; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27, at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May, 2, at Speakeasy on 1st, 854 First St., La Salle.