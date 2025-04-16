5 Things to Do: Sandwich Spring Egg Hunt, The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem, and more in Kendall County

(File photo) Hudson Crossing Park will be the venue for this weekend's Pop Up Poetry in the Park event through the Oswegoland Park District. (Eric Schelkopf)

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Pick Your Project Workshop: From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 18, a sign making workshop will be held at Board & Brush Creative Studio, located at 83E Templeton Drive, Oswego. Attendees can create their own wooden signs at the DIY workshop. Materials will be provided, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to create the wooden sign. There are various wood stain and paint colors. Pre-registration is required. Projects cost $73 per person. For more information, visit boardandbrush.com/oswego/events/pick-your-project-workshop-04-18-2025-630pm-930pm-3/. The Sandwich Spring Egg Hunt: From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 19, the Sandwich Park District will hold its spring egg hunt for families at Knights Park, located at 1001 N. Latham St., Sandwich. During this event, children will be separated into ages groups to hunt for eggs. The Easter Bunny also is available for pictures. Children must be accompanied by an adult and limited to eight eggs. The hunt will be held regardless of the weather. For more information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org. Pop Up Poetry in the Park: Celebrate National Poetry Month by enjoying the work of Oswego High School and Oswego East High School students with a stroll through the poetry path ar 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19 in Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. This event is free and for all ages. The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem: From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, The Fox River Presentation Series will host “Under the Surface: Exploring Fish of the Fox River” at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. This free event will explore the various fish residing in the Fox River. All programs in the Fox River Presentation Series are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Conservation Foundation. Family Bingo Night: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, a family bingo night will take place at Pinz Entertainment Center, located at 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. The event features 10 games of Bingo with prizes for kids and adults, including a third game featuring gift cards and a seventh game featuring cash prizes. The 10th game will include a black out round worth around $500. Attendees must be present by the sixth game to participate in the 10th game. Purchases are required to win prizes. There will be $3 domestic drafts, $3 ice cream floats, $5 donut towers, $6 flavored Long Islands, $7.99 classic burgers, and $10.99 specialty burgers. Bingo nights are held every Wednesday. For more information, visit https://pinzyorkville.com/calendar/.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.