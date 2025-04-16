5 Things to Do in Will County: Hippity Hop Easter Egg Hunt

Timbers of Shorewood will once again host its Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19. (Photo provided by The Timbers of Shorewood)

1. Good Friday Ecumenical Prayer Service: Noon to 1 p.m., Friday, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Illinois Route 59, Plainfield. Ecumenical celebration of Jesus’ passion and crucifixion through shared scripture, prayer and hymns led by clergy and musicians from Plainfield area Christian churches. Sponsored by The Plainfield Ministerial Association. Free will offering to benefit the Plainfield Ministerial Association Crisis Fund will be taken.

2. Joliet East Side Knight of Columbus Fish Fry: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Knights of Columbus 4400, 1813 E. Cass St., Joliet. Dine-in, carryout or Uber Eats. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, stuffed shrimp, frog legs and chicken. Appetizers and full bar available. Call ahead for carryout at 815-723-3827.

3. 15th Annual Hugs for Hounds: Saturday, Four Seasons Park, Shorewood. Dog Easter egg hunt with more than 2,500 treat-filled eggs. Raffle of dog-themed Easter baskets. $7 per dog attending the event. Dogs must be leashed, updated on vaccines, and dog and people-friendly. Event proceeds benefit Will County Humane Society. To register and for more information, visit shorewoodhugs.org/hugs-for-hounds.

4. Hippity Hop Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday. The Timbers of Shorewood, 100 N. River Road, Shorewood. Features for ages 2 to 12 include pictures with the Easter Bunny (donations appreciated) and age-separated Easter egg hunt. For more information, call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.

5. Free Easter Bunny Photos: Noon-3 p.m., Bird Haven Greenhouse, 225 N. Gougar Road, Joliet. Hop on over for photos with the Easter Bunny. Registration not required.

