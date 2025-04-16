5 Things to Do: Easter-themed activities for adults, kids alike in the Illinois Valley

The Easter bunny again will skydive into Skydive Chicago on Easter morning, Sunday. The Easter bunny is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m., followed by an egg hunt at 11:15 a.m. (Kyle Russell)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Egg Hunt Bunny Jump: The Easter bunny again will skydive into Skydive Chicago on Easter morning, Sunday. The Easter bunny is scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m., followed by an egg hunt at 11:15 a.m. The Easter bunny will be available for photos until noon. Skydive Chicago is located at 3215 E. 1969th Road, Ottawa.

Easter Centerpiece Workshop: Petals by Peyton will lead the workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Aramoni, 818 N. 2219th Road, Tonica. Participants will take part in the art of centerpiece arrangement with guidance from floral designer Peyton Lamps. Snack on charcuterie, all included in the ticket price. Tickets are $47 per person and include charcuterie and all of the materials needed. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. along with a full bar. Beverages may be purchased from the cash bar. Buy tickets at https://camparamoni.com/

Adult Easter Egg Hunt: Eggs with candy and special prizes will be hidden inside and outside of the Barrel Society, 930 N. Main St., in Princeton. The hunt starts at noon. There is no cost to participate, but participants must be 21 or older.

Bunny Fun 3K Run: The annual event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Knudson Park in Marseilles.Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a $10 entry fee per person and discounts are available for families. Prizes will be awarded based on the number of entries. The 3K run is sponsored by the Illinois River Area Chamber of Commerce, Marseilles Tourism and the Marseilles Park Committee. For more information or questions, contact 815-712-1536.

Underwater Egg Hunt: The Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W., Princeton, will host an underwater egg hunt at 4 p.m. Friday. Get candy for every egg found. Find the golden egg and win a pool party. Admission is $5 for members, $7 for residents and $10 for non-residents.

