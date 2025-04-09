5 Things to Do in Will County: National Poetry Month Open Mic & Festival

Joliet’s Poet Laureate Uxmar Torres is seen hosting the 2024 National Poetry Month Open Mic & Festival on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. The 2025 event is Saturday. (Denise Unland)

1. Six The Musical: Teen Edition: 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Joliet Central High School Auditorium, Joliet. The show is a musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII, telling their stories in the style of a pop concert. The show celebrates 21st century girl power by reclaiming the wives’ identities. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

2. Makers Artisan Market: noon-6 p.m., Saturday, Nik & Ivy Brewing Company, 1026 S State St., Lockport. More than 18 local artists and makers will gather for an afternoon of creativity, shopping, and community fun. Live music by Robert Rolfe Feddersen at 7 p.m. For more information, visit streetzartzalliance.com.

3. National Poetry Month Open Mic & Festival: 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. For poets, singers and rappers. Open mic slots are first-come, first-serve and limited to two poems or two songs. Acoustic and a cappella verses only, no beats, no cover songs and no reading of another artist’s work. Performers and audience members under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Vendors, cash bar and refreshments for purchase. Hosted by Joliet’s Poet Laureate Uxmar Torres. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

4. Spring Fling: 1 a.m.-1 p.m., April 26, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Family-friendly party for children ages 3 to 12. Features games, music and dancing, all-age craft station, butterfly piñata and scavenger hunt in the museum after the party. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10 per attendee per attendees or $5 per guest for museum members. To register and for more information, visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html.

5. Toast – The Ultimate Bread Experience: 7 p.m., May 2, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Tribute band to the 1970s soft rock band Bread. For tickets and more information, visit https://rialtosquare.com/event/toast-the-ultimate-bread-experience. For more information about Toast, visit hbreadtribute.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/.