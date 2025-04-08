Spring flower festivals blooming around northern Illinois, surrounding states

Those attending the spring tulip festival at Richardson Adventure Farm near Spring Grove are encouraged to walk amongst and take photos in the flowers, said Robert Richardson on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Janelle Walker)

Spring has sprung in the Midwest, and with it comes a flurry of festivals celebrating the season’s rebirth. From blooming flowers to culinary delights, communities across the region are gearing up for a vibrant array of events. Some are local and some are a few hours’ drive, but these springtime celebrations are great reasons to take a weekend getaway.

Get ready to embrace the sunshine and fresh air at these must-visit spring festivals.

Patrons brave a windy day during the opening of the Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuiper's Family Farm in Maple Park on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

APRIL

Midwest Tulip Fest – Mid-April through mid-May

The exact date of the Midwest Tulip Festival, held at Kuiper’s Family Farm in Maple Park, depends on when the flowers bloom, but usually opens in late April and runs through early May. Stroll through the fields with nearly 650,000 tulips in over 30 varieties. In addition to the perfect photo opportunities, guests can sip on drinks and enjoy live music on the weekends, while the kids play in the FunFarm. Check the website for the “Bloom-O-Meter” to see how many of the tulips are currently in bloom. 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park. kuipersfamilyfarm.com/pages/spring-tulip-fest

Richardson Farm Tulip Festival – Mid-April through mid- May

Similar to the Midwest Tulip Festival in Maple Park, Richardson Farms’ Tulip Festival dates are dependent on when the flowers start blooming. The likely opening date is the week between April 18-25. But this event in Spring Grove, located near the Wisconsin border, will have more than 300,000 tulips and thousands of daffodils. Guests can marvel at the colorful beauty of the flowers, take a walk along the lakefront trail, play games like giant checkers or cornhole, and enjoy food, drinks and live music. Check the Facebook page for the exact opening date. 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. richardsonadventurefarm.com/TulipFestival/Home

These deep red tulips are among those blooming on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at the Richardson Adventure Farm near Spring Grove. They are closed on Mondays but the tulip festival remains open as long as the flowers are in bloom. (Janelle Walker)

MAY

Pella Tulip Time Festival – Pella, Iowa, May 1-3

Head west to Pella, Iowa and take in the beautiful blooms and unique history of this small Dutch town, just southeast of Des Moines. The city comes alive with the colorful blooming tulips, Dutch attire, Dutch food, fun and much more. A schedule of events will be released a few weeks before the event. While in Pella, stop by the Pella Historical Society Museums and Vermeer Windmill, which is the tallest working grain windmill in the United States. Walk through 21 other buildings forming the Historical Village, including a blacksmith shop, wooden shoemaker shop, puppet theater, church, bakery, and the childhood home of Wyatt Earp. For more information and a schedule of Tulip Time events, visit pellahistorical.org/tuliptime.

Tulip Time Festival – Holland, Michigan, May 2-11

Living up to its name, Holland knows how to celebrate tulips and its Dutch heritage. This festival, which runs for 10 days, takes place throughout the city; most events are within a 4-mile radius of the downtown area. More than 6 million tulips are planted in flower beds and parks throughout the city. Other events and activities include Tulip Time tours throughout the city, fine art exhibits, Dutch dance lessons and more. Don’t forget to check out Holland’s charming shops and vast array of dining options. tuliptime.com

Lilacia Park in Lombard during a previous Lilac Time event. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Lombard Lilac Time – May 3-18

Beautiful Lilacia Park comes alive during Lilac Time in May. The park is just over 7 acres and has 700 lilacs and 25,000 tulips. The festival features several activities for everyone, including live music, kids’ dances, an arts and crafts fair, park tours, plant sales, wine tasting, a parade and more. lombardlilactime.com

Festival of Spring, Oshkosh, Wisconsin – May 17

Held on the exquisite historical estate and gardens of the Paine Art Center and Garden, this free outdoor festival features a huge spring plant sale with hard-to-find varieties, as well as art, craft and garden vendors. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy free admission to the Paine mansion and gardens, kids’ activities, live music and food. thepaine.org/event/festival-of-spring

West Chicago Blooming Fest – May 18

Blooming Fest, held in downtown West Chicago, welcomes spring the third Sunday of May every year. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features one of the largest plant sales in the country. Other activities include craft and food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities in the KidZone. westchicago.org/blooming-fest

JUNE

Lilac Festival, Mackinac Island, Michigan – June 6-15

Head north to gorgeous Mackinac Island, located in northern Lake Michigan, for a long late spring weekend and the annual Lilac Festival, the largest festival of the year on the island. The blooming flowers are found in locations all over the island; Marquette Park has the highest concentration of them. The 10-day festival celebrates lilacs and their importance in the island’s history. Events during the festival include the Lilac Queen coronation, a 10K run, live music, the Grand Parade, lilac planting seminars, kids’ activities and more. This unique island offers so many more activities and options, making it an ideal vacation spot for northern Illinois residents. mackinacisland.org/mackinac-island-lilac-festival