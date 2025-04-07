Drury Lane Theatre to present ‘Always...Patsy Cline’ opening in June

Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2025-26 season with its second production of “Always…Patsy Cline,“ a love letter to a country music icon, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley.

Experience this timeless tale of friendship, heartache and country music, directed by Scott Weinstein, June 11 – Aug. 3 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Featuring 27 of Patsy Cline’s biggest hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” this is the ultimate love letter to one of the most celebrated and influential performers of the 20th century, according to a news release.

Based on a true story, “Always…Patsy Cline" centers on the friendship between Cline and Louise Seger, a fan from Houston. After meeting at a honky-tonk in 1961, the two struck up a friendship that continued via letter-writing until the singer’s tragic death years later. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”

Tickets range from $75 - $150 and are now available by phone at 630-530-0111 or online at drurylanetheatre.com.

The 2025-2026 season opened with the Chicago premiere of “The Da Vinci Code” (April 9 – June 1), followed by “Always…Patsy Cline" (June 11 - Aug. 3); the riveting thriller “Dial M for Murder” (Sept. 3 - Oct. 26); the divine feel-good musical comedy “Sister Act” (Nov. 12 - Jan. 11, 2026) and the exhilarating music of the Miami Sound Machine in “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” (Jan. 28 - March 22, 2026).

Drury Lane Theatre’s performance schedule for the season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 6 p.m.