‘Explosion of color, high-energy dancing,’ tickets still available for ‘Hello, Dolly!’ at IVCC

Tickets still are available for “Hello, Dolly!” the musical running through April 13 at Illinois Valley Community College.

“It’s an explosion of color, high-energy dancing, well-known show tunes, and falls directly into the category of ‘pure escapism,‘” said Don Grant Zellmer, director and choreographer.

“Hello, Dolly!” opened on Thursday, April 3, and continues its run through April 13 on the IVCC stage. The cast is made up of community members, students and professional actress, Tamra Challacome as Dolly Levi.

“I have loved every moment of stepping into Dolly,” said Challacombe. “The show has held a special place for years. And actually, I worked with Don on ‘Hello Dolly!’ many years ago at Zellmer’s Dinner Theatre, where I played the youngest character, Minnie Fay, then performed that role again in Peoria. This is such a great treat to come ‘full circle’ to now performing Dolly herself!”

“The cast has been so welcoming and warm, and I’m so impressed with their dedication both on stage and off.”

That cast features well-known area performers who are IVCC alumni, such as Rebecca Eltervoog as Irene Malloy and Jake Jakielski as Cornelius, the characters whose love story begins with Dolly’s meddling. Greg Tullis, a community member who has frequented the IVCC stage is Horace Valdegelder, Dolly’s reluctant love interest.

“Hello, Dolly!” Zellmer’s (along with David Kuester, Speech and Theatre professor, who has served as producer and costumer for the shows and retires after this semester) final show at IVCC.

“It’s been 21 years, dozens and dozens of shows, hundreds of students and community members that have entertained thousands of people over the past two decades. It’s been a great run,” Zellmer said.

Several community members who have been a part of IVCC productions made it a priority to be a part of Zellmer’s last show.

“I literally rearranged a vacation to be a part of Don’s last show,” said Rebecca Eltervoog, who plays Irene Malloy.

“Dolly has always been one of my favorite musicals,” said Zellmer, “and I thought I’d finally get it on the IVCC stage—and I’m overwhelmed with the awesome talent of this cast.”

Reservations for “Hello Dolly!” are available by visiting the IVCC Virtual Box Office at www.ivcc.edu/theatre , and seats are available at the box office one hour prior to showtime.

The production plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 per person, and $15 for students through high school age. Please note there is no performance on Saturday, April 12, as IVCC celebrates the college’s 100th anniversary with a gala celebration.

