Red Oaks Farm Table dining series kicks off at Cantigny this month

Cantigny’s signature dining series, Red Oaks Farm Table, returns for the first event at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 17.

It’s the first of seven monthly dinners through October.

Guests will enjoy curated multi-course dinners, each paired with a wine or cocktail, around a community table under the open sky.

The menu includes fava bean and Nduja soup, grilled artichokes, grilled rack of lamb, scallops and rhubarb and blackberry crumble for dessert.

The remaining 2025 Red Oaks Farm Table Dinner schedule:

May 15: In Bloom

June 19: Forager’s Delight

July 17: The Berry Best

Aug. 21: Red & Ripe

Sept. 18: Midwest Harvest

Oct. 16: In Smoke

The cost is $175 per person, plus tax. A ticket package for all seven dinners in the series is $1,100.

For more information, visit cantigny.org/event/red-oaks-farm-table-dinner-2/.