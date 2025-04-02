Raue Center summer camp to heat up with ‘Frozen Jr.’ in Crystal Lake

As a follow-up to the Raue Center School For The Arts summer camp production of "Moana Jr." (shown), this year will bring "Frozen Jr." to the stage. (Photo provided by Pamela Sage Photography)

Back for its second summer camp for young performers, the Raue Center School For The Arts will present Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Directed by Crystal Lake native Christina Giorgi with youth coordinator Katherine Witt, the stage musical is based on Disney’s top-grossing animated film, with book by Jennifer Lee and music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and those memorable songs “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Love Is an Open Door.”

The director of education for RCSA, Rob Scharlow, said producing any musical is “incredibly exciting,” because it brings together so many artistic elements – music, storytelling, choreography and design – to create an immersive experience for an audience. RCSA anticipates it will be working with 40 students in its Crystal Lake production of “Frozen Jr.”

Giorgi says managing high expectations for such a beloved show is the biggest challenge for her as the director. There are so many reasons she wants to direct – from putting on her own “creative spin” to the chance to bring such emotional themes to life, but the No. 1 reason is “the impact it will have on these kids’ lives.”

She fell in love with theater in middle school, and studied acting at Illinois Wesleyan University, graduating in 2023 with a fine arts degree. Giorgi went on to work at the New London Barn Playhouse and at the Wagon Wheel Conservatory, directing youth shows and teaching acting fundamentals at the Raue Center in the fall of 2023 and directing “Moana Jr.” in the summer of 2024. Giorgi currently is working on “Pure Imagination,” the Raue’s Broadway Junior musical revue with Scharlow, Witt and Musical Director James Mablin.

Once an RCSA student, Witt’s position as teaching assistant involves leading games and assisting in the casting process. She’s worked with both Giorgi and Scharlow, whom she describes as a “fantastic boss and point person for everything.” Witt began working last summer at the Raue, teaching acting classes (“which was a blast”) and working with Giorgi on “Moana Jr.”

She also is involved with the Raue production of “Pure Imagination.” Outside of the Raue, Witt has acted professionally at the Metropolis and Jedlicka venues in Arlington Heights and Cicero, respectively.

Scharlow says he is “beyond thrilled” to have Giorgi and Witt return for “Frozen Jr.” following the success of “Moana Jr.” last summer.

“Their experience, passion and commitment to working with our students and to help to create a fun, supportive and inspiring experience – their expertise in theater will be invaluable in bringing ‘Frozen Jr.’ to life," Scharlow said.

He also mentioned how “incredibly fortunate” the Raue is to have operations manager Jenna Klaproth overseeing the technical aspects of the production. Her top priorities are hiring the production team for the show (hiring is still ongoing). Klaproth confesses to being a “Frozen” fan and is excited that it’s been brought to the Raue.

Scharlow said “Frozen Jr.” was chosen because of its humor, adventure and heartwarming moments, with themes about self-acceptance, resilience and family bonds – “something I felt would resonate with [an] audience of all ages.

“Additionally, it’s a show that features strong complex characters, particularly surrounding the relationship between Elsa and Anna,” he said.

Scharlow himself is an award-winning director and spent more than 35 years working in performance arts across the country. For the past 17 years, he has worked at the Stagedoor Manor, the internationally acclaimed performing arts training center in New York, and is a recipient of the Broadway theater arts award for excellence in arts education.

Beginning his career at the Raue as a marketing intern, Scharlow also appeared in several productions there, including “Sweeney Todd,” “Hands on a Hardbody” and “Barefoot in the Park.” Scharlow has more than 150 directing credits under his belt. His teaching philosophy is in line with RCSA’s philosophy: to risk, create, strive and achieve. In nurturing young talent, he believes: “It’s not what you’re capable of, it’s what you’re capable of becoming.”

The RCSA classes for ages 7 to 13 will take place at the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church campus in Crystal Lake, and all performances will be on the main stage at the Raue Center For The Arts.

Summer camp classes begin June 9 (following auditions) and will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a focus on acting, improv, voice, movement, stagecraft and rehearsals for “Frozen Jr.” The enrollment deadline is May 21. Performances of “Frozen Jr.” begin at 8 p.m. July 18 and 25; 2 p.m. July 19, 20, 26 and 27; and 7 p.m. July 19 and 26.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Raue Center School For The Arts’ Summer Camp Program and Production of “Frozen Jr.”

• WHEN: Classes start June 9 for ages 7-13

• WHERE: RCSA Studios on the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church campus, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake

• SHOWS: Weekends, July 18-27, at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

• INFORMATION: 815-356-9212, rauecenter.org/edu