Concerts to see in April in suburbs, Illinois Valley, Sauk Valley

Country music trio Chapel Hart will perform at the historic Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, April 4. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre)

April may bring rain showers, but the month will also bring some great concerts to northern Illinois.

Here’s a list of some concert highlights coming up in the suburbs and Illinois and Sauk valley areas.

DeKalb County

Chapel Hart: 8 p.m. Friday, April 4 at Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. Country music trio and “America’s Got Talent” alums, the ladies of Chapel Hart bring an energetic take with Louisiana flair to their shows. $29-$49. egyptiantheatre.org

Celtic Angels: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6 at Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. Enjoy the majestic harmonies of this all-female vocal group, who will perform a variety of contemporary and traditional Irish music. $38-$58. egyptiantheatre.org

Celtic Angles will perform at DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre Sunday, April 6. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre)

NIU Steel Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13 at Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Northern Illinois University’s famed steel band will perform under the direction of Liam Teague. $10-$15. calendar.niu.edu/event/25-niu-steelband-concert

DuPage County

New Philharmonic: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus, Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The New Philharmonic will perform Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony and Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto. $55 -$57. atthemac.org

Black Violin: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus, Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The Grammy-nominated duo will perform their unique music, which merges string arrangements with modern beats and vocals. $65-$75. atthemac.org

Kane County

Avalon String Quartet: 7 p.m. Friday, April 4 at Aurora Christian School, 2255 Sullivan Road, Aurora. The Avalon quartet-in-residence at the Northern Illinois University School of Music will perform this free community concert. FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.

Foghat with Pat Travers Band: 8 p.m. Friday, April 4 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Known for their hits “Fool for the City” and “Slow Ride,” Foghat still rocks the stage with their high energy show. $49-$99. arcadalive.com

.38 Special with Billy and the Vintage Saints: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. .38 Special have been pioneers in southern rock for decades, known for hits “Hold on Loosely,” “Second Chance” and “Caught Up in You.” $79. arcadalive.com

Covington Grove with Musichigan: 8 p.m., Saturday, April 5 at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Audiences will hear an electrifying blend of blues, rock and funk music in this upbeat, high energy show. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org

Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 6 at Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The orchestra will perform selections by Tchaikovsky and Sibelius. $10-$65. elginsymphony.org

Thunderstruck AC/DC Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Hear AC/DC’s biggest hits like “Back in Black,” “Hells Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and so many more. $29-$59. arcadalive.com

Arrival From Sweden – The Music of Abba: 8 p.m. Friday, April 18 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. A tribute to one of the most beloved bands from the ‘70s and ‘80s, whose hits included “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “Mamma Mia.” $39-$59. arcadalive.com

The Fixx with Jill Sobule: 8 p.m. Friday, April 25 at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The Fixx has had several number one hits, including “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Saved By Zero” and “Red Skies.” $39-$79. arcadalive.com

McHenry County

Abby Kay Band: 9 p.m. Friday, April 4 at 3D Sideouts, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. Enjoy covers from artists like Miranda Lambert, Janis Joplin, Elle King, Gretchen Wilson and more. $5 general admission. 3dsideouts.com

Jazz Ambassadors of the U.S. Army Field Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The band will perform big band swing, be bop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals and patriotic selections. Free. rauecenter.org

Jagged Little Pill – The Alanis Tribute with Matchbox 90s: 7 p.m. Friday, April 11 at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. A tribute to Alanis Morrisette, who had one of the biggest albums of the ‘90s, Jagged Little Pill. $15. vixenmchenry.com

Will County

MJ Live – Michael Jackson Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. A tribute show to the King of Pop, bringing the live energy of the late Michael Jackson with all of his smash hits. $39-$79. rialtosquare.com

Hairbanger’s Ball: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. Hear the best music of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s rock scene, with songs by Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard and more. $10 general admission. theforgelive.com

The More Life Tour with Randy Travis and the original Randy Travis Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Vocalist James Dupre will perform the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s biggest hits alongside Travis’ original touring band. $39.50-$79.50. rialtosquare.com

Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 11 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Iconic Christian and pop singer Amy Grant will tell stories of her long career and play her biggest hits, which include “Baby Baby” and more. $69-$79. rialtosquare.com

BoDeans: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. BoDeans, a band out of Wisconsin, is known for their ‘90s hits “Good Things,” You Don’t Get Much,” “Idaho,” and “Closer To Free,” which appeared in the FOX television show “Party of Five.” $39.50-$69.50. rialtosquare.com

Dorothy with Cory Marks: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. Singer Dorothy Martin leads her L.A.-based band through blistering blues rock songs. $28 general admission. theforgelive.com

Sauk Valley

512 The Selena Experience: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3 at The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. A tribute to the late Mexican-American singer Selena. $25-$55. dixontheatre.com

Echoes of Pompeii – A Pink Floyd Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. A recreation of the legendary band Pink Floyd’s iconic concerts, complete with lights, lasers and images, as well as the band’s biggest hits. $25-$55. dixontheatre.com

Illinois Valley

The Starved Rock Pop Singers: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at Ottawa Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. Enjoy music of the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and beyond, as well as hits by Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, Toto, The Mamas & The Papas and more. Free.

Harbor Stories: Unplugged All Stars with Dan Hubbard: 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 6 at Bluegill Boathouse and Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East Drive, Ottawa. This show will feature a lineup of all star performers in the Harbor Series: Unplugged series. The lineup is to be announced. $40-$45 visitheritageharbor.com/events

Cody Calkins: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at Jake’s Pourhouse, 201 9th St., La Salle. Calkins, a native of Streator, will perform his original country music. Calkins also has upcoming shows at 7 p.m. Friday, April 18 at Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1525 Water St., Peru.