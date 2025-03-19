Volo Museum to offer interactive spring break staycation event, new exhibits

A group of some of the Costumers With a Cause volunteers pose for a picture at last year’s Princess and Super Hero Day. This year, princesses (and superheroes) once again will entertain museum guests on March 22 to kick off a special Spring Break Staycation event running through March 30. (Photo by John Guske )

The Volo Museum is hosting its popular Princess and Superhero Day on Saturday, and will also offer live, interactive reptile shows to celebrate spring break.

Kids ages 12 and younger will get free admission to the museum March 22-30.

The week kicks off Saturday, March 22 with one of Volo Museum’s most popular events, Princess and Superhero Day. The museum partners with Costumers With a Cause, a nonprofit organization providing up to 50 elaborately-costumed volunteers ranging from Disney princesses and Marvel superheroes to Ghostbusters and Super Mario Bros characters. They all spend the day scattered throughout the museum, interacting and having fun with kids of all ages. Kids 12 and younger who dress in costume get free admission.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said board member Jen Greeley in a news release. “In exchange for our volunteering efforts, the museum will donate a portion of their proceeds towards our cause. This year, the funds will benefit The American Federation for Suicide Prevention.”

Scale World Order will now have a permanent live retile exhibit at Jurassic Gardens and will be offering a liver reptile show throughout the Spring Break Staycation event from March 22- 30. The show is free for kids 12 and under and free with paid admission for adults. (Photo by John Guske)

In addition, Jurassic Gardens partnered with Scale World Order for a new permanent live reptile exhibit, included with regular admission. For the duration of the spring break event, team members from SWO will be hosting live, interactive reptile shows.

“As a dad of young kids, I know that entertaining your kids gets pricey quickly, and we wanted to offer an affordable option that would provide several days of fun over spring break,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the museum. “We realize that some kids have different weeks off for spring break, which is why we wanted to add two full weekends to the promotion.”

Volo Museum is almost finished with a five-year, multi-million dollar museum makeover and will add many new exhibits and attractions. Many improvements and enhancements have been made to almost every building and area on their 75 acre property, making spring break a great time to see all that has changed.

Platinum passes, which are $49.90 for adults, permit entry to all attractions, including the indoor Jurassic Gardens animatronic dinosaur park, for two consecutive days, plus single-day entry to the Titanic exhibit and the Crime & Punishment sideshow. Gold passes, which are $34.95 for adults, include all-day access to the museum and Jurassic Gardens for two consecutive days.

The Volo Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily but closed on Easter Sunday. Regular museum admission is $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors and military members, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Separate, single-day admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $16.95 each; free for children 4 and younger. Museum members are admitted for free.

The museum is located at 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo.

For other details, visit volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media or call 815-385-3644.