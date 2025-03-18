Quiet Riot, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Theory of a Deadman to headline Streator Fest

Streator Fest announced its 2025 lineup, including headline acts Quiet Riot, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners and Theory of a Deadman. (Photo provided by Randy Dominic)

Get ready to “bang your head.”

Classic metal band Quiet Riot will open Streator Fest as its headline act Thursday, July 31, on the Northpoint Plaza stage. The band is known for hits “Metal Health,” which features the “bang your head” lyrics and “Cum on Feel the Noize.”

Additional headline acts include country act Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on Friday, Aug. 1, and rock band Theory of a Deadman on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The festival returns Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 3, at Northpoint Plaza in Streator. Organizers are expecting an increased number of vendors, more live music, a beer garden and more than a dozen food vendors each day.

Concert goers this summer, however, will have to pay a $10 general admission fee. In previous years, Streator Fest offered free general admission, with $5 wristbands available for attendees older than 21 who wished to purchase alcohol. This year, wristbands will be complimentary for anyone aged 21 and older. General admission tickets for the concert will now cost $10 in advance for all attendees Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday will remain a free event.

The full lineup of music features Britny Fox and Streator’s 80s Bush on the stage July 31 along with Quiet Riot.

Sterling Elza and an act to be announced will perform on Aug. 1 along with Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners. Aaron Lewis also is the lead singer of Staind.

10 Years and Revel in Red will take the stage Aug. 2 along with Theory of a Deadman, which has had four No. 1 hits – “Bad Girlfriend,” “Lowlife,” Rx (Medicate)" and “History of Violence.”

Sunday’s free lineup will feature The Eric Church Experience and Tennessee Whiskey, Wreckin' Dixie, Banda Cerro Azul de Chicago and Grupo Cadencia.

Concertgoers can purchase VIP Party Pit tickets, which provide access to a section closest to the stage, right in front of the general admission area. This VIP section also includes an exclusive lanyard, private restrooms and dedicated bars. Three-day festival ticket packages are available at a discounted rate as well.

Tickets for general admission and Party Pit access will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 21. For more details about ticket sales and concert information, visit streatorfest.com.

Additionally, a carnival by Fantasy Amusements will return to the festival grounds with a fireworks display set Sunday night set off at the nearby Anderson Fields Golf Course.