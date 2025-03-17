NIU Steelband to perform at Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles

The NIU Steelband returns to the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28. (Photo provided by the NIU Steelband. )

Widely acknowledged as the best collegiate steel pan ensemble in America, the NIU Steelband returns to the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28.

Led by steel pan superstar Liam Teague, the NIU Steelband brings its unique sound to music of many genres, including calypso, jazz, pop and classical, according to a news release from the Norris Cultural Arts Center.

The 20-person ensemble includes musicians from Trinidad and Tobago (where the steel pan is the national instrument) as well as the Chicago area and several U.S. states. NIU became the first American university to offer degrees in steel pan performance after launching the NIU Steelband in 1972.

The NIU Steelband has performed in venues throughout the U.S. and internationally, winning accolades and gaining recognition and followers wherever they appear.

Teague, professor of steel pan studies and director of the NIU Steelband, is an award-winning pan artist and composer who has kept the NIU Steelband in the forefront of collegiate steel pan ensembles throughout his career at NIU, the release stated.

For tickets and information, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com. Student tickets are priced at $5 for this family-friendly event.

The Norris Cultural Arts Center is located on the Norris Campus at 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles.