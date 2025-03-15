Dining, entertainment options abound for a night out in the suburbs

If you’re looking for a night out on the town, your first instinct might be to trek out to Chicago. However, there are plenty of dining and entertainment options much closer to home. So, save your money on parking in the city, and try on these ideas for a fun night out in the suburbs instead.

Aurora

From live entertainment to $1 movies, the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora has you covered. The award-winning Broadway Series and the BOLD Series bring beautiful music and amazing stories to life on their respective stages. Shows for both series this spring include “Waitress” (through March 30), “Cats” (April 30-June 15) and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (through April 27).

Paramount Theatre in Aurora (Photo provided by Paramount Theatre)

If you’re a movie lover, be sure to check out Classic Movie Mondays. For only $1 per ticket, you can enjoy the classics of modern cinema on the two-story screen at Paramount Theatre. Upcoming movies this spring include “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” on March 31, “Crazy Rich Asians” on May 12, “Psycho” on May 19 and “Iron Man” on May 26.

Whichever theater outing you choose, there are plenty of restaurants within walking distance of the Paramount Theatre to grab a bite before or after the show. Right next door to the theater is the recently opened The Arthouse, which serves up a variety of burgers, sandwiches, cocktails and craft beers. If you like Italian food, check out Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria, another new eatery in downtown Aurora. Giardino offers appetizers to share like bruschetta, brick-oven pizza, a variety of pasta dishes, and other Italian specialties including white fish alla milanese and rustic pan seared chicken.

Glen Ellyn/Wheaton

At fire + wine in Glen Ellyn, guests can order a couple of small plates to share at the table such as arancini and veal meatballs al forno. Or try out a handcrafted pizza like fig and prosciutto, one of the pasta dishes or bigger plate offerings like lamb chops, lobster risotto and chicken caprese. You’re sure to find the perfect pairing for your meal from the extensive listing of wine, craft beer and cocktails.

After dinner, it’s a short ride to catch a show at Westside Improv in Wheaton. Shows begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 7 p.m. on Sundays. The long form improv shows feature several actors working together as a team to spontaneously create stories in real-time. Most shows feature three teams performing for 20 minutes each. They even offer improv classes if you’re inspired to give improv a try yourself.

McHenry

When the weather’s nice, you can sit back and enjoy the view of the Fox River on one of the patios at After the Fox in McHenry.

From prime rib to burgers, this English and Irish style pub has a variety of options to satisfy your taste buds. Stop by for fish fry on Fridays where shrimp, lobster and scallops are the catch of the day. After dinner, be sure to hang around After the Fox if it’s a night live entertainment is scheduled.

Another entertainment option is heading over to the McHenry Outdoor Theater. For almost 80 years, people have watched movies under the stars at this drive-in theater. The season kicks off the weekend of March 21 with the live action version of “Snow White.” The concession stand will be open serving up plenty of popcorn and sweet treats to enjoy during the show. You can even enjoy dinner under the stars with a burger or hot dog. McHenry Outdoor Theater is only open during weekends until Memorial Day.

Oswego

Located in downtown Oswego, 113 Main’s menu features eclectic American food with their own spin on classic appetizers like chorizo mussels and smoked brisket egg rolls. The sandwiches and burgers come with the option to upgrade the sides to truffle or sweet potato fries. Be sure to ask the server about the rotating selection of eight local craft beers.

Katie and Mike Ilic own Board and Brush, the DIY wood sign workshops in St. Charles and Oswego. (Sandy Bressner)

After dinner, channel your inner artist at Board & Brush Oswego. Paint and sip on either beer or wine while making your wood project. Options range from wooden tic-tac-toe boards to welcome signs for the porch. Board & Brush provides all the materials along with step-by-step instructions. Be sure to pre-register in advance.

Plainfield

Check out Khaos Brewcade & Kitchen in Plainfield for great food and arcade entertainment. (Photo provided by Khaos Brewcade & Kitchen)

For a one-stop shop for dinner and entertainment, check out Khaos Brewcade & Kitchen in Plainfield. The menu features a variety of eats to keep you fueled while gaming. The Chop’D Pockets are stuffed with your choice of Italian beef, pizza fixings or pesto and spinach served with Dipper Fries or tots. Wings, burgers, tacos, pizza and sandwiches round out the menu. In addition to beer and cocktails, the eatery also offers a selection of craft sodas including root beer, dreamsicle orange soda and grape giggles craft soda.

When you’re ready to play, you’ll have your choice of over 40 vintage and current arcade games, pinball machines and sports action games to choose from. No need to bring a stack of quarters. You can get unlimited play through Sunday when you purchase a gaming bracelet for $11.99.