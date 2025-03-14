The best BBQ in suburbs, DeKalb, Illinois Valley

A pulled pork sandwich, pork spare ribs, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and a mixed berry cobbler are all tasty staples at The Stone Jug.

Craving smoky ribs that fall off the bone or pulled pork that melts in your mouth? You don’t have to trek into the city for top-tier barbecue.

Illinois’ west and northwest suburbs and the scenic Illinois Valley are brimming with hidden gems and established favorites, all serving up mouthwatering BBQ that rivals the best.

From tangy sauces to perfectly charred brisket, we’ve scoured the region to bring you a list of the must-try BBQ joints that will have you licking your fingers and planning your next visit.

We asked audiences in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, along with the Illinois Valley, to weigh in on the best BBQ joints.

Here are the winners of the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests.

Pictured is the pulled pork sandwich from Firewater BBQ in Crest Hill. (Shaw Local News Network)

KANE COUNTY

BEST BBQ: Firewater BBQ & Brew, 524 W. State St., Geneva

Firewater BBQ & Brew, which has additional locations in Elmhurst, Alsip and Crest Hill, offers delicious signature brisket sandwiches, pulled pork, slow-smoked ribs, Angus brisket, jumbo wings, rib tips and more. Enjoy a side of sweet potato fries, mac and cheese, fried pickle chips, baked beans, corn bread or creamy slaw. Delectable desserts include chocolate s’mores tart, rustic cherry tart, smoked bacon chocolate chip cookies and more.

ONE OF THE BEST: Team FIB BBQ (food truck), Menard’s parking lot, 300 N. Randall Road, Batavia

ONE OF THE BEST: Obscurity Brewing & Craft Mead, 113 W. North St., Elburn

KENDALL COUNTY

BEST BBQ: Southbank Original Barbecue, 129 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville

Enjoy southern comfort food and slow-smoked barbecue along the banks of the Fox River. This family-friendly, casual eatery not only offers the traditional barbecue fare like pork belly burnt ends, baby back ribs and wings, but also wraps, burgers and salads. In the warmer months, dine outside on the gorgeous patio while listening to live music.

ONE OF THE BEST: Station One Smokehouse, 524 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville

ONE OF THE BEST: Hells BBQ, 1019 Station Drive, Oswego

Hot links, pickled onions, house-made spicy pickles, brisket, pulled pork, corn bread, pork spare ribs, green beans, tater tot casserole and macaroni and cheese at Station One Smokehouse, which recently opened at 524 E. Kendall Dr. in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST BBQ: Cullom Knoll, 3018 Hickory Drive, McCullom Lake

This rustic family-friendly restaurant in McCullom Lake offers a variety of American cuisine like burgers, broasted chicken, wings, pizza, a variety of mac and cheese dishes and of course, barbecue favorites like ribs, pulled pork and more.

ONE OF THE BEST: Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill, 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake

ONE OF THE BEST: The Texan Barbecue, 101 N. Main St., Algonquin

BEST BBQ: South Moon BBQ, 100 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley

Enjoy slow-smoked southern barbecue, made fresh every day. Expertly crafted sauces and homemade side dishes like fried potato salad, mac and cheese, baked beans and more add the perfect touch to your meal. Menu items include BBQ sundae (no ice cream, but plenty of pulled pork, slaw and baked beans), pulled pork sliders, fried pickle chips, sandwiches, ribs, a kids menu and more. A slice of fried cheesecake will top off your visit! Whiskey lovers won’t want to miss their dine-in pour menu.

ONE OF THE BEST: Tom & Jerry’s, 1670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

ONE OF THE BEST: The Dirty Bird, 124 S. Maple St., Sycamore

Stone Jug BBQ in Peru.

BEST BBQ: Stone Jug BBQ, 1920 4th St., Peru

This family-owned business offers a unique blend dry rub and applewood smoked meats that are similar to a Memphis-style barbecue with a sweet, tangy spice. Dine in an open, rustic atmosphere, or outdoors during the warmer months. Menu items include gumbo, burnt ends, brisket chili, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches, ribs, wraps, tacos and more. Sauces include signature, honey gold, peach chipotle and Alabama white. A kids menu is also available.

ONE OF THE BEST: Haze Smokehouse, 159 Bucklin St., La Salle

ONE OF THE BEST: Tony’s Butt Shack, 601 US-6, Hollowayville

Nominations for the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley open are now open through March 28, and voting begins May 12. Click here for more information and to nominate your favorite businesses!