Rick Lindy & The Jukebox bring 50s and 60s rock n' roll to DeKalb

Rick Lindy & The Jukebox Legends take the Egyptian Theatre stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre)

The unmistakable voice, the unforgettable hits and the golden era of rock n' roll return to the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb as Rick Lindy & The Jukebox Legends take the stage at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30.

Back by popular demand, this show will transport audiences to the 1950s and 60s with a thrilling tribute to Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis and more, according to a news release from the Egyptian Theatre.

Known for his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Rick Lindy has captivated audiences across the country, Canada and Europe for over two decades. His band, The Jukebox Legends, delivers an electrifying performance that brings rock and roll’s most legendary songs to life. This year’s show will shine a special spotlight on Roy Orbison, the rock and roll icon known for his operatic voice and timeless hits.

Fans can expect stunning renditions of Orbison classics like “Oh, Pretty Woman,” “Crying” and “Only the Lonely,” along with fascinating backstories about the man behind the music.

Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.