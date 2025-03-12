5 Things to Do:

Members of the St. Charles Women's Club at the 2024 St. Patrick's Day parade. (Provided by the St. Charles Women's C)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

St. Charles Farmers Market: From 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 14, there will be a farmers market at Baker Memorial Church, located at 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The market is held Fridays from November through May. Products include artisan baked goods, eggs, honey, chicken and cheese. Past markets also have featured hand-dyed fabrics, flowers and microgreens. Participants are encouraged to use the church’s street level entrance on Main Street. For more information, visit facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket/ or bakermemorialchurch.org/whats-happening/ . St. Charles St. Patrick’s Celebration: At 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15, attendees can enjoy the opening ceremony of the St. Charles St. Patrick’s Celebration at First Street Plaza. The event features an Irish dance performance and entertainment to kick off the St. Patrick’s Parade. If guests need some green for the festivities, they can stop by the face painter to get into the Irish spirit. The St. Patrick’s Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Main Street, where thousands of spectators will enjoy local marching bands and colorful floats. Visitors can capture festive memories at the Lucky Photo Station located across from Pollyanna Brewing Company at Riverside and Illinois avenues. Throughout downtown St. Charles participants can take part in the Shamrock Hunt by discovering 10 hidden shamrocks for a chance to win a “pot of gold” from local businesses. For more information, visit stcstpatricksparade.com/eventdetails . Project of the Month: Wooden Spring Door Decor: Through March 28, the Geneva Public Library District will offer an appointment-based program to create a custom wooden door decor sign using the Glowforge machine. Appointments are available weekdays including all day on March 14. One project panel will be provided per person and up to two people per appointment are allowed. Participants must be library cardholders and have basic computer skills. The library will provide all the materials, including wooden panels and extra wood for finishing touches. To register, visit the library’s registration page, select a date and time and choose “Project of the Month” in the drop-down menu. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/12822547 . Indoor Market: From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 22, the Indoor Market will be held at Grainology Brewstillery, located at 131 Flinn St., Suite C, Batavia . The market runs every Saturday through mid-May. Visitors can enjoy vendors offering fresh greens, gourmet mushrooms, meats, eggs, baked goods, hot sauces, honey and more. All vendors must grow, harvest or produce at least 75% of the products they sell. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/indoor-market-3/2025-03-22/ . Community Fellowship: From 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, Jamie Kruse, owner and founder of Torus Therapy, will host an open meeting for those interested in spiritual growth and deeper connections. The weekly gathering, held every Tuesday morning, is designed to provide a welcoming space to discuss topics such as surrender, trust, faith, gratitude and compassion. Each meeting will focus on a specific theme, allowing participants to share their stories, offer support and find encouragement. The goal is not to offer solutions but to create an environment where insights can emerge through shared experiences. Torus Therapy is located at 121 Flinn St., Batavia. For more information, visit torus-center.com/event/community-fellowship-19/ .

