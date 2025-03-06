Country trio Chapel Hart to perform at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

Country music trio Chapel Hart will perform at the historic Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, April 4. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre)

Get ready for an unforgettable night of country music as Chapel Hart takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Friday, April 4.

According to a news release from the theatre, this powerhouse trio, made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with their cousin Trea Swindle, shot to fame after earning the “Group Golden Buzzer” on America’s Got Talent."

With their Mississippi roots and Louisiana spunk, Chapel Hart has been praised by country legends like Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker and Tanya Tucker. Their high-energy performances, powerhouse harmonies and infectious charisma have earned them standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry and sold-out shows across the country.

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.