‘Waitress’ makes luscious Midwestern debut at Paramount in Aurora

Teressa LaGamba (from left) plays Becky, Michelle Lauto is Jenna and Kelly Felthous portrays Dawn in the Paramount Theatre musical "Waitress," making its Midwest regional premiere. (Photo provided by Brett Beiner Photography)

Looking for a recipe for an entertaining and thought-provoking production? Then make a reservation for the Paramount Theatre musical “Waitress,” playing through March 30 in Aurora.

Continuing the Paramount’s Broadway Series, with book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, the musical is based upon the 2007 motion picture by Adrienne Shelly.

Making its Midwest regional premiere in Aurora, the hit musical’s plot focuses on three waitresses working at Joe’s Diner in a small, Southern town.

Jenna is stuck in an abusive, loveless marriage, dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. An expert pie maker who puts her heart into each concoction, she is influenced by the memory of her mother, who found comfort and solace in baking. The names that Jenna gives her desserts range from “Mermaid Marshmallow” to “I Hate My Husband” pie.

Her waitress friend Becky has a sense of humor and is full of advice and patience, while Dawn is the most eccentric of the three.

Katie Spelman has provided a sympathetic and polished portrait in her direction and delightful choreography. Returning to the Paramount stage from her Brooklyn, New York, base and Broadway choreographic debut in the musical “The Notebook,” Spelman is staging the first Chicago-area production of “Waitress.”

A revolving set design by Scott Davis is inventive and creative as it illustrates the four scenes of “Waitress” – the diner (love the counter and silver stools); Jenna and Earl’s simple and spartan living room; Dr. Pomatter’s examining room; and the back area for pie baking. Colorfully appropriate, the costumes by Mieka van der Ploeg reflect the characters’ personalities and traits. Lighting and sound by Eric Southern and Adam Rosenthal, respectively, highlight it all.

The live, seven-musician orchestra (keyboard, guitars, cello, bass, drum) are well-paced and cohesive under the flawless direction of conductor Celia Villacres. An enthusiastic audience met every song with applause and cheers for good reason.

“Waitress” has songs that are engaging and further serve to develop the characters. The songs may not be hummed on the way home, but are essential to understanding the plot. However, the stunning vocal ranges of the women at times make the lyrics difficult to determine. [Editor’s note: An advance reading of lyrics always is helpful for initially unfamiliar musicals – think “Hamilton.”]

The supporting ensemble of nine talented and energetic actors take on roles from Jenna’s father and mother to clientele at the diner, creating the “Waitress” atmosphere. Special recognition goes to Sophie Grimm as Nurse Norma, who knows what’s really going on. She also provides much of the humor, if not pie eating.

And once again, Trent Stork has done an amazing job of credible casting. The leading cast, like the ensemble, is stellar and vivacious.

Making her Paramount debut is gifted actress and singer Michelle Lauto, whose portrayal is funny and winsome. Her character transitions to having the courage to change her life. You truly believe she long ago lost control over her life with Earl, her future becoming one based on fear and false positivity. Lauto conveys that.

Jenna’s only existence outside her husband’s orbit is at the diner with her two best friends portrayed by Teressa LaGamba (Becky) and Kelly Felthous (Dawn). Both emphatically insist she leave Earl.

Kelly Felthous (foreground right) plays Dawn and Jackson Evans (left) is Ogie, Dawn’s ardent suitor, in Paramount Theatre’s "Waitress." It runs through March 30, with Evans in his role through March 16. (Photo provided by Brett Beiner Photography)

LaGamba’s Becky is her adviser, has a wicked sense of humor and does a great unveiling with the song “I Didn’t Plan It.” She is a strong character actress.

Kelly Felthous' Dawn is the comic relief with the eccentric voice. She starts out as a stereotypical illustration of the single woman: TV dinners every night, Betsy Ross historic-figure enactments, no boyfriend, living alone. Her signature song is “Bad Idea,” when she begins her relationship with Ogie, played brilliantly by the very captivating Jackson Evans through March 16.

Ogie (Jackson Evans, fifth from left) declares in front of the entire diner that Dawn, his waitress and love interest, is never, ever going to get rid of him in Paramount Theatre’s "Waitress." (Photo provided by Brett Beiner Photography)

With conflicting recipes for happiness, there are four characters who influence Jenna: Ron E. Rains plays Jenna’s comforting and touching supporter Joe, the diner owner; Ian Paul Custer’s brutish Earl earns the audience’s strong dislike; David Moreland is the lost soulmate, Dr. Pomatter, who makes Jenna realize all her hurt; and Jonah D. Winston is Cal, the diner’s personable manager.

“Waitress” was created and written by women with touching and earnest ideas. A musical that celebrates friendship, motherhood and the power of a well-made pie. Who could resist that recipe?

(The play contains adult content. It runs two and a half hours with one intermission.)

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Waitress”

• WHERE: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

• WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday until March 30

• INFORMATION: paramountaurora.com, 630-896-6666