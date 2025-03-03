Game Night Out to open second location in Hoffman Estates

Game Night Out will open its second location in Hoffman Estates in the spring of 2025. (Photo by Product Photography )

Game Night Out, a Chicago-based destination for private, host-guided game night experiences, is opening of its second location at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates.

The location is expected to open this spring.

Founded in 2017 by brothers and northwest suburban natives Aaron and Brandon Mojica, Game Night Out introduced an all-original concept for immersive, group-focused entertainment that combines lighthearted competition with a warm, hospitality-driven atmosphere, according to a news release.

Game Night Out will open its second location in Hoffman Estates in the spring of 2025. (Photo by Product Photography. )

Since opening its first location in Chicago’s Century Shopping Centre in 2018, the venue has become a favorite for group celebrations, team outings and social gatherings.

“This move is more than just an expansion—it’s a homecoming,” said co-founder Aaron Mojica in the release. “For years, many of our suburban guests have told us how much they love Game Night Out but found the trip into the city challenging. By opening an additional location, in Hoffman Estates, we’re making it even easier for our guests to gather, celebrate and create lasting memories with us.”

The new 3,200-square-foot venue will have private game rooms that will feature a home-like design, including a cozy living room setup and a kitchen-inspired area with ample space for food, drinks and socializing.

Guests can expect a private experience with a host who will lead groups through interactive, lighthearted games that spark laughter and camaraderie.

Guests can pre-order from local catering partners and choose from a curated beverage menu designed to complement any celebration.

Reservations are expected to open in March, allowing guests to book early for upcoming celebrations.

For updates on the grand opening, visit gamenightout.com or follow @gamenightout on Instagram.