Six can’t miss wineries and wine bars along Route 66 in Joliet, Plainfield and more

Experience the viticulture of Route 66, by planning a winter road trip with your friends to six of the best wine bars and wineries that The First Hundred Miles has to offer the amateur sommelier. From Romeoville to Pontiac, you’ll be surprised at all the hidden gems you discover during your wine-sampling excursion.

Sable Creek Winery

1876 Airport Road, Romeoville

sablecreekwinery.com

Sable Creek Winery, which recently moved from its Plainfield location to a new spot in Romeoville at 1876 Airport Road, is a seasoned, boutique winery producing artisan wine using premier grapes sourced from vineyards in California, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and New York. Starting in 2019 with eight flagship varietals, Sable Creek’s roster and renown have grown. It now features more than 50 different wines, and has made appearances at numerous wine festivals and events.

Sable Creek’s new winery, tasting room and retail space, located in the former Marquette Bank building in Romeoville, already host regular events such as grape stomp harvest parties and its popular Wine and Bingo series. Register today for their Feb. 2 winery tour and barrel tasting event.

Bishops Hill Winery

310 Bridge St., Joliet

BishopsHill.com

The Bishop's Hill Winery group hopes to eventually make 60,000 bottles of wine a year, some of which will be sold at this wine bar in the former bishop's house along Bridge Street in Joliet.

Joliet’s own Bishops Hill, once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, is crafting and retailing wine out of a striking, limestone, castle-like structure just a few blocks to the northwest of downtown. Handcrafted with passion – and tested by the amazing sommelier, Linda Kloss – these wines can’t be missed. Indulge in the popular 2018 Cab Sav or sample the 2020 Petite Sirah that took gold at the San Francisco International Wine Competition.

During the structure’s extensive restorations, much of the original onsite brewery was discovered and painstakingly restored with reclaimed materials. The grotto-like building houses Bishops Hill’s processing equipment, tanks and barrel-aging rooms. Not only is the wine spectacular, but the atmosphere will keep you returning to the castle.

Yoga at Bishops Hill returns, join Megan V. for a fun morning of yoga followed by wine and good company. The class price includes one drink of your choice from a fixed menu. This regular event at the winery is held outside during warm weather, inside during colder months or inclement weather. Visit BishopsHill.com for more information.

The Wine Cafe

130 Bridge St., Wilmington

TheWineCafeWilmington.com

Conveniently located on historic Route 66, and just 10 minutes off Interstate 55, Wilmington’s Wine Cafe offers an assortment of wine and beer from Illinois wineries/breweries, freshly brewed coffee and slot machines associated with large chain casinos. The Wine Cafe specializes in public tastings, private parties and live music. Be sure to follow The Wine Cafe on Facebook to see all the upcoming tastings and events.

HopScotch & Vine

24047 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

HopscotchAndVine.com

Located in the heart of downtown Plainfield, HopScotch & Vine offers delectable breakfast, lunch and dinner – including a curated menu of wine, beer and craft cocktail options. The cozy, upscale restaurant showcases a broad New American menu, featuring favorite items like chicken piccata, walnut sage pesto penne and bruschetta flatbread. As the name implies, you’ll also discover an artfully selected array of wines designed to pair with the tasty entrees and appetizers.

Plan to visit HopScotch & Vine for their Galentine’s Day Brunch, held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8. The event will feature bottomless mimosas (7 flavors to choose from) and a complimentary goodie bag.

Wine and Cheese Company

24104 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

wineandcheese.co

You’ll come for the wine and cheese, but that’s not all they’re serving up at Wine and Cheese Company in historic downtown Plainfield. There’s so much more to savor from specialty brewed beers to small plates and charcuteries, salads, quiche and sweet treats. Excellent wines by the bottle or glass include a nice selection of both domestic and imported choices. Add a stop at Wine and Cheese Company to your day of antiquing or bridal shopping, and you’ll be glad you did. Enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating, weather permitting.

PK UnKorked Wine Shop and Tasting Room

826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac

PKUnKorkedWineShopAndTastingRoom.com

Photo provided by PK Unkorked

Cap your trip along The First Hundred Miles with a decadent glass of wine at Pontiac’s own PK UnKorked. Home to more than 100 varietals of vino, the chic tasting room and shop will be the perfect place to enjoy a glass, flight or bottle with your road-trip companions. In the store, you’ll find novelty wine items, decor and kitchen accessories, along with the occasional free live musical performance. Be sure to grab a bottle of Route 66 Special Label, a wine that makes a great Mother Road souvenir.