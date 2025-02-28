Marseilles St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 15

An inflatable leprechaun aboard the Lions Club float waves to the crowd along Main Street in Marseilles during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2024. This year's parade will take place beginning Saturday, March 15, through downtown Marseilles. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The Marseilles St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 15.

The parade lineup will be at 6 p.m. beginning at 200 Riverfront Drive, and the lighted parade will kick off at 7 p.m.

The parade will travel north on Main Street, ending at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Bluff Street. Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay along Main Street for the event.

Local businesses are invited to take part in the parade by either participating directly along Main Street or remaining open to welcome visitors.

The event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and the Park Committee. For more information or to sign up, visit its Facebook page or call 815-993-2408.