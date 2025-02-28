Marseilles St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 15

The Marseilles St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 15.
The parade lineup will be at 6 p.m. beginning at 200 Riverfront Drive, and the lighted parade will kick off at 7 p.m.
The parade will travel north on Main Street, ending at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Bluff Street. Participants and spectators are encouraged to stay along Main Street for the event.
Local businesses are invited to take part in the parade by either participating directly along Main Street or remaining open to welcome visitors.
The event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and the Park Committee. For more information or to sign up, visit its Facebook page or call 815-993-2408.