Latin Grammy Award winner opens new restaurant in downtown Aurora

Latin Grammy Award winner Memo Ibarra, lead singer of the internationally renowned music group Alacranes Musical, is returning to his Aurora roots with an new business venture.

Ibarra and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin held an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of his new restaurant, Menudazo, on Feb. 27.

Located on Aurora’s east side, Menudazo—also known as “La Casita del Menudo” or “The Little Menudo House”—specializes in authentic traditional Mexican soups. The menu spotlights menudo, a beloved Mexican soup made with cow tripe in a savory chili pepper base, as well as posole, a rich and flavorful soup featuring pork, according to a news release.

This new venture marks Ibarra’s expansion beyond the music industry and into the culinary world.

Ibarra’s journey from Aurora to the global stage with Alacranes Musical has been marked by remarkable success, including a Latin Grammy Award in 2009. The group’s hit single “Por Amarte Así” topped the Billboard charts for several consecutive weeks and became a top-downloaded ringtone, solidifying their influence in Latin music.

“Opening Menudazo in my hometown is a dream come true,” Ibarra said in the news release. “I want to bring a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine to Aurora and create a space where the community can come together to enjoy great food and great company.”

Menudazo Restaurant is located at 1146 Front St., Aurora.