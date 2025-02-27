5 Things to Do in Will County: A Gnome & Leprechaun Walk Into A Bar

Oscar Martinez (left) performs with Lori Carmine in "The Drunk'n Gnome" at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. The gnomes are back with a new show on Saturday at Bicentennial Park: "A Gnome & Leprechaun Walk Into A Bar." (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

1. Jason Benefield: 7 p.m., Saturday, Black Dog Vinyl Café, 16108 Illinois Route 59, Plainfield. Song swap featuring Illinois-based Americana singer/songwriter Jason Benefield and Lydia Cash. For more information, visit jasonbenefield.com.

2. A Gnome & Leprechaun Walk Into A Bar: 8-10 p.m., Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Follow the gnomes and leprechauns down to their favorite watering hole as they determine who’s got the most gold, slickest rhymes told, oldest lore, etc. Rated R, due to language and subject matter. Guinness beer, specialty drinks and other beverages along with corned beef sliders, brats and concessions for purchase along with items from the Wee Treasures Gift Shop. For tickets and more information, visit tickettailor.com.

3. ShaMARock Sunday: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, MAR Theater, 121 S. Main St., Wilmington. Live St. Patrick’s show starring “The Bow Tides,” featuring former members of Gaelic Storm, plus John Condron, Allison Flood and dancers from Keigher Academy Of Irish Dance. Concessions and cash bar available. $15 adults, $10 ages 12 and under. For tickets and more information, visit martheater.ticketspice.com or call 815-476-4662.

4. Shamrockin’ Good Time: 7 p.m., March 12, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. A. celebration of Irish culture featuring live artists performing traditional and contemporary Irish music, Irish dancers and bagpipers. Finbar MacCarthy, an authentic Irish balladeer with a focus on pub songs and humor, will headline the event. For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

5. Art, Wine & Brew: 5:30 p.m., March 21, Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom, Joliet. Art showcase, with local artists and art students from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, beer and wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, raffles a 50/50 drawing. Music provided by the Joliet Junior College Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are $80 each. Benefits youth scholarships and Zonta Club of the Joliet Area commitment to combat violence such as human trafficking, domestic violence, bullying and child marriages. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/Zonta2025Fundraiser.