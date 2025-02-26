‘Mary Poppins: A Staged Concert’ pure magic at Metropolis in Arlington Heights

Bert, the chimney sweep, presents a bouquet to the title character in the Metropolis production of "Mary Poppins: A Staged Concert," playing through March 9. (Photo provided by Metropolis)

For various reasons, I will admit I have never attended a stage concert of anything before. But the Metropolis production of Disney’s “Mary Poppins: A Staged Concert” definitely has put me in the fan column.

Marvelously character cast by casting director Robin Hughes and directed by Danny Kapinos, this is a well-paced and impactfully flowing production of “Mary Poppins,” playing through March 9 in Arlington Heights.

Kapinos also has a supportive creative team: Choreography by Tiffany Gates provides spirited, whimsical and dynamic dance moves; Alexandra Raffini has dressed the principals in era-appropriate costumes (love Mary Poppins' red coat and the Banks family’s outfits); Dan Frank’s lighting design moves the production through all sorts of colored hues and spotlighting to stars on the scrim and walls – simple and effective – and Sean Slaber’s sound engineering of Bill Franz’s sound design keeps the volume fluid.

Alexandra Raffini and Travis Hoying’s prop designs are remarkably creative for this concert (especially the kites). And remember that this production is song-heavy (with 16 in the first act and 11 in the second) and British. Kati Schwaber, the dialect coach, has mastered it all from the anticipated cockney to upper-class pronunciation.

And then there’s the music! Aaron Kaplan, music director, conducts a live, 16-piece orchestra clearly visible onstage, and all are superb. Kaplan received applause and cheers the minute he turned around.

Of course, we know the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. The musical concert also is based on the book by Julian Fellowes, of “Downton Abbey” fame, and the original music and lyrics by brothers Richard and Robert Sherman. The original production was co-created by theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh of “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon” and “Oliver!” to mention a few successes. For this staged concert, new songs and additional music and lyrics are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Moreover, this production is in collaboration with the Metropolis School of the Performing Arts.

Dance and a live orchestra enhance the Metropolis production of "Mary Poppins: A Staged Concert," playing through March 9. (Photo provided by Metropolis)

There is a vibrant ensemble of 44 who all enter on the overture. I wish I could name them all. There are five ensemble members I particularly enjoyed: Nicholas Ian as Neleus, the statue in the park who comes alive. Ian is a joyous dancer, much poised; the character is separated from his father, causing him to be lonely but happy to befriend Jane and Michael. Rachel Carreras as the Bird Woman reflects the hardness of life, as she tries to sell her bags of crumbs to passersby who ignore her. She does a touchingly lovely version of the song “Feed the Birds.” Natalie Henry is a mysteriously aging Mrs. Corry, whose scene provides the origin of the word “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” Henry has a beautiful speaking voice. Mary Poppins brings her two charges to purchase 2 ounces of conversation with Mrs. Corry.

Sam Shankman is Robertson Ay, the fumbling servant and clumsy houseboy who never gets things right. He provides a great dose of humor. And finally, Mai Hartwich is Mrs. Brill, the Banks’ cook and housekeeper; overworked and complaining, she has no high opinion of others. Hartwich is consistent and humorous.

The principals arrive via recognizable modes in the overture.

Bert, the everyman chimney sweep, acts as the narrator. Evan Bradford’s portrayal is spot-on and charming. He is comic and sympathetic, and has a natural and appropriate chemistry with the other characters. He looks the part and sings it well.

Drew Longo is George Banks, the stern banker who has little to do with his children, and is a fan of precision, order and of women staying at home to run the household and have tea parties “for the very best people.” Longo’s emotional armor and transitions are heartbreaking, sobering and so well done.

Meghan McCandless is an engaging and warm Winifred Banks, the wife of George Banks. A former actress devoted to her children and George, she shows a marvelous distraction, trying to live up to George’s model wife and mother – until the spitfire in her emerges in Act Two.

The Banks family is changed by the title character in the Metropolis production of "Mary Poppins: A Staged Concert," playing through March 9. (Photo provided by Metropolis)

The impudent Banks children are portrayed by Molly Hamada as Michael Banks and Eleanor Merrick as Jane Banks. Both are very good. Hamada is a cute and “cheeky” Michael, who is excitable and adores his father. He and Jane are inseparable. Merrick’s Jane is highly spirited, precocious, used to getting her own way, willful and a snob. She tells Bert that her father would not approve of him. She also appreciates social standings.

And then there’s Laura Sportiello. She is truly “a perfect in every way“ Mary Poppins. As an actress, she is extraordinary, delightful and playful with an incredible vocal range. Her Mary Poppins is also neat, tidy and at times frightening – she can talk to and understand dogs and birds. Sportiello makes this Mary Poppins a powerful and phenomenal character, much beloved.

So why not pop into the Metropolis' lovely and touching staged concert for a family experience!

(Free parking is available in the public garage on levels 1, 4 and 5 at certain times. The show is appropriate for ages 5 and older.)

• Regina Belt-Daniels has been in love with the theater since she was cast as a bossy Mother Goose (type casting?) in a first-grade production. She has appeared onstage and backstage in many capacities ranging from performer to director in many area theaters. This is her 11th year of writing reviews for Shaw Local News Network.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Mary Poppins: A Staged Concert”

• WHERE: Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

• WHEN: Through March 9

• INFORMATION: 847-577-2121, metropolisarts.com