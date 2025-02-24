Check out these must-see museums for a family-friendly adventure in northern Illinois

This Volo Museum star car is a promotional model of Bumblebee from the 2007 movie "Transformers," used by Paramount to tout the film. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla | Volo Museum)

We all know that Chicago is renowned for its world-class museums. The Field Museum, The Art Institute of Chicago and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, just to name a few, draw millions of visitors every year. And while those museums are well worth touring, you don’t have to make a trip into the city for an educational and exciting excursion.

Here are some lesser-known museums in the Chicago suburbs and northern Illinois also worthy of a visit.

Volo Museum

Shown is the "boat-tail" view of the Duesenberg II that Paramount Pictures rented from the Volo Museum for use in its movie "Babylon." (Photos by Cynthia Wolf | Wolf Wordsmithing)

This gem of a museum, located in the Lake County town of Volo, is full of iconic planes, trains and automobiles. And not just classic cars. Yes, there are plenty of vintage automobiles and antique trains, but visitors can see the actual vehicles used in hit movies like “The Fast & The Furious” series, “Ghostbusters,” “Back to the Future,” “Transformers,” “The Dark Knight” and TV shows such as “Knight Rider,” “Miami Vice,” “The Munsters” and many more. In addition, the museum has antique carousels and music machines, classic agricultural machines, vintage RVs and camping equipment, a Disney memorabilia exhibit and so much more. The “Titanic Exhibit” features luxury autos of the era, period clothing and artifacts from the doomed ship. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and is located at 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. To plan your adventure, visit www.volocars.com.

Joliet Area Historical Museum/Old Joliet Prison Historic Site

Old Joliet Prison welcomes visitors for tours, both guided and self-guided. (Bob Okon)

The historic Joliet prison, which opened in 1858 with 53 prisoners, grew to house 2,000 inmates in 1878. The prison housed inmates until 2002, when former Gov. George Ryan closed it. The prison was featured in the original “The Blues Brothers” film in 1980, “Natural Born Killers” and “Derailed,” and was the Fox River State Penitentiary in the Fox TV series “Prison Break.” Both guided and self-guided tours are available, and reservations are required. The Joliet Area Historical Museum, which manages the Old Joliet Prison, gives visitors a deeper look into the city’s history at its location at 204 Ottawa St. The museum also offers special programs and events. For more information, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

First Division Museum at Cantigny

The First Division Museum is set in Cantigny Park in Wheaton. (Photo provided)

The First Division Museum at Cantigny, which is located in Wheaton, tells the stories of the 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. It was the first unit to deploy in World War I and II and in Vietnam. Exhibits in the gallery include a timeline of the unit’s engagement in international conflicts, beginning with WWI through present day. Explore Tank Park, which showcases tanks and artillery pieces dating from World War I to Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Cantigny is also known for its beautiful gardens, now open Wednesdays through Sundays. Take a nature walk on the 2-mile trail, and stop off at the Red Oaks Playground to let the children unwind. Check the online calendar for special events held throughout the year. For more information, visit cantigny.org.

Illinois Railway Museum

An 1859 horse-drawn streetcar from the North Chicago Street Railroad 8 is displayed at the Illinois Railway Museum. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Train enthusiasts of all ages definitely will want to plan a trip to Union, located in northwest McHenry County, home to the largest railroad museum in the country. The museum has the biggest collection of historic railroad equipment and historic structures like the 1851 East Union Depot, Spaulding Tower, the Schroeder Mercantile Store and the Central Diner. Every summer, the museum hosts the wildly popular Day Out with Thomas the train, where children can take a 20-minute ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, in addition to other Thomas-related activities. For more information about the museum, visit irm.org.

Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum

A display shows uniforms inside the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum. (Michael Urbanec)

The museum was founded to promote and preserve the traditions of Boy Scouting, Girl Scouting and Camp Fire through a variety of exhibits and memorabilia. The founder of Boy Scouts of America, W.D. Boyce, is a native of Ottawa, and guests will learn about his life in the Illinois Valley area. Other exhibits trace the history of how Scouting developed over time. Guests also can learn about the city of Ottawa’s rich history, including the site of the first Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1858. For more information, visit ottawahistoricalscoutingmuseum.org.

Ellwood House Museum

The Ellwood House in DeKalb can be toured. (Katrina J)

This ornate mansion, located near downtown DeKalb, was once home to barbed wire baron Isaac Ellwood and family. The Ellwood House Museum campus is now home to seven historic structures, which include the 1879 mansion, the 1900 Ellcourt House, four gardens and the Patience Ellwood Towle Visitor Center, featuring exhibits that tell the Ellwood family story. Both guided and self-guided tours are available. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ellwoodhouse.org.