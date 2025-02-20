5 Things to Do in Will County: Skip Griparis' ‘Heroes of Rock’

Skip Griparis, Joliet area singer, guitarist, impressionist and member of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will take the audience through rock’s evolution in the 50s, 60s and 70s in an acoustic performance interspersed with stories on Friday night at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre. (Photo provided by Skip Griparis)

1. Skip Griparis’ “Heroes of Rock:” 7:30 Friday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Griparis, Joliet area singer, guitarist, impressionist and member of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will share 50s, 60s and 70s rock in an acoustic all-age performance interspersed with stories. Tickets are $20. Lobby opens 6:30 p.m. for tickets, cash bar concessions and Griparis merchandise available for purchase. For tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org. For more information about Griparis, visit skipgriparis.com.

2. Comedy for the Critters: 7 p.m., Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. WGN’s Mike Toomey returns as emcee. Featuring Dr. Bill and Jim McHugh. Raffles and prizes before the show. Benefits Hopeful Tail Animal Rescue in Joliet, Dark Horse Dogs, XL Canine Rescue Ltd. and Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus. Ages 18 and up. For tickets and more information, contact Kathy Connolly at 815-325-9501.

3. Joliet Symphony Orchestra “Passion:” 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, University of St. Francis, Sexton Auditorium, in the Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s infrequently performed Namensfeier Overture (Name Day Overture), Max Bruch’s passionate & virtuosic Violin Concerto No. 1 in g minor, and American composer George Whitefield Chadwick’s soaring Symphony No. 2 in B-flat major. Free discussions take place 45 minutes before each music performance. For tickets and more information, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org and stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

4. Let’s Sing Taylor: 7 p.m., March 13, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. A live band experience in this communal tribute to the music of Taylor Swift. Let’s Sing Taylor is not endorsed by or in any way affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities. For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

5. “Outcast Jazz Band: 8-10 p.m., March 24, ROXY Lockport, 1017 S State St., Lockport. With 17 members (five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets, a full rhythm section) and several vocalists, the Outcast Jazz Band performs classic big band sounds of the 30s, 40s and 50s, along with works of Van Morrison, Paul Simon and Ray Charles.For tickets and more information, visit roxylockport.com/events. For more information about the Outcast Jazz Band, visit ojbmusic.com.